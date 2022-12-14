BRIDGEWATER — In a game that head coach Stephanie Flamini admitted wasn’t its best, Bridgewater College still managed to pick up another victory.
Up by four entering the fourth quarter, Jaden Alsberry and Erika Nettles scored 11 of Bridgewater’s 17 points in the final frame to lead the Eagles past Lynchburg 63-52 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball action at Nininger Hall on Wednesday.
Flamini said the team needed big games from Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, and Nettles in order to make up for its struggles, such as the BC guards not shooting well.
“It wasn’t good,” Flamini said. “They bailed us out a lot. … We need them, too. We wanted to get the ball into the post today, although maybe we didn’t necessarily do that. … They definitely bailed us out. We needed a big game from them.”
Flamini noted that this is a tough period in the season because they had a two-week break recently and that players have been focused on final exams.
The veteran head coach said she knew it wasn’t going to be the prettiest performance on Wednesday, but she’s happy they never gave up and salvaged a win despite that.
"We managed to win against a team that, in my opinion, their record doesn’t show how good they are,” Flamini said. “They can hit the shots, they have post players [and] they have a good all-around game. It’s an important win.”
Alsberry notched a season-high 16 points and also grabbed 11 boards for her second double-double of the season. The 6-foot-3 junior felt her game started out slow, but said it progressed once she started getting the ball.
“I think my guards always see me posting up hard,” Alsberry said. “So when they’re able to give me the ball, I made a couple layups and got some confidence and started shooting the ball more.”
Nettles matched her season-high of 15 points and tallied 11 rebounds — also her second double-double this season.
After the game was moved up a day due to the threat of weather, she said this game was a surprise to them.
“I think we really had some keys that [Flamini] wanted us to work on,” Nettles said. “It wasn’t our best game, but I think we did our best.”
Neither team scored through the first two and a half minutes, until the Eagles put up nine points — seven from freshman Riley Corcoran — in 1:25 to lead 9-0 in just over four minutes into the contest.
The Hornets rallied in the final minutes to make it a 3-point game at the end of the opening frame.
While the early lead didn’t maintain, Alsberry said it’s important to come out swinging and get ahead.
“I think once we get going, it’s easier for us to keep up the intensity and just stay consistent throughout the game,” Alsberry said. “It makes us play harder once we get a good lead.”
Lynchburg took its first lead with 4:42 left in the second, but the Eagles proceeded to put up 11 more points and led by four at halftime.
Bridgewater led by as many as 10 — its largest lead of the game in the third quarter. Yet, trips to the foul line and 3-point plays for the Hornets kept the game close by quarter’s end.
“I think a lot of us struggle with wanting to block shots and then we get into foul trouble, because we are aggressive,” Alsberry said. “We just have to watch our hands and just stand straight up.”
The Eagles shot 5-for-7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
When games come down the stretch, Nettles said she knows free throws are key to victory.
“In these tight games, especially for some of our younger [players], free throws is what makes or breaks games,” Nettles said. “It was very important that we make those free throws, but not give them opportunities to shoot free throws as well.”
The Eagles (7-1, 3-1 ODAC) travel to Meredith on Saturday for their final non-conference game of the season. From there, they have two weeks off before they get into the thick of ODAC play.
For Nettles, she wished conference play began tomorrow as she’d rather avoid a two-week hiatus from the court.
“I know with breaks and stuff, it’s kind of hard to stay in shape and get in the gym,” Nettles said. “I think the momentum we have, especially right now and hopefully bring into our next game when we play Meredith, I just want to keep the intensity and not slack off.”
Flamini thought they were close to where they needed to be after beating Averett two weeks ago, but felt they took a step back in Wednesday’s game.
She said if her team does the workouts they’re supposed to do over the break, they’ll be close to being ready for ODAC play.
“I think we’re going to control our own destiny,” Flamini said. “We’re going to be the reason why we’re not successful or we’re going to be the reason why we are. … I don’t think there’s anybody we’re going to play that we can’t beat. The only way we get beat is if we beat ourselves.”
Lynchburg 8 16 18 10 — 52
Bridgewater 11 17 18 17 — 63
LYNCHBURG (52) — Harris 1 1-1 3, Mullins 1 0-2 3, Chambers 0 0-0 0, Nimmo 4 0-0 10, Vandergrift 3 0-0 9, Sledge 0 0-0 0, Kelly 1 10-12 12, Spainhour 5 3-6 13, Johnson 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 14-23 52.
BRIDGEWATER (63) — Dailey 0 6-6 6, Corcoran 5 0-1 11, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Maynard 1 4-4 6, Nettles 7 1-2 15, Freeman 1 0-0 2, Garcia 1 0-0 2, Alsberry 8 0-0 16, Branner 2 1-3 5. Totals 25 12-16 63.
3-Point Goals – Lynchburg 6 (Vandergrift 3, Nimmo 2, Mullins), Bridgewater 1 (Corcoran).
