For the first time this season, Bridgewater College is set to take the field.
The Eagles kick off their 2022 season today at 1 p.m. on the road against non-conference opponent Gettysburg.
BC second-year head coach Scott Lemn spoke after Tuesday’s practice, where he said the focus was getting the team back in a groove as the season finally gets underway.
“At this point now, we’re into our game prep,” Lemn said. “We’re starting to see those raw skills that are turning into fine-tune skills.”
Junior defensive back Val West is excited to get back on the field for the Eagles and said that the team’s energy is high.
The Richmond native was named a third-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection last year and recorded 44 tackles.
West said he’s had a few bad practices throughout preseason training camp, but has since adjusted and is focused on getting “one percent better” every day.
“I just keep the attitude of trying [to] make myself better, my teammates better because I know that’s how we win on Saturdays,” West said. “[I’m] focusing on the small things first. I think that’s carried me a long way.”
Lemn said he’s noticed in recent weeks that returning players have been bonding well with the new faces.
“You’re starting to see new friendships form between returners and incomers and you’re starting to see new friendships form between the newcomers who all came from different areas,” Lemn said. “I think those things pay off. Relationships matter in the end.”
Junior offensive lineman Tyler Duckstein attested to the team’s growth over the last few weeks.
“Being a bunch of young guys [and] not having a bunch of fifth years and seniors on our team — I feel like we came together much tighter as a group, a way stronger brotherhood,” Duckstein said.
The Bullets and Eagles met in the first game of last season at Bridgewater, where the Eagles won 31-7.
Lemn said with both teams having new players in their lineup, their biggest challenges on this year will be facing the unknown.
“We’re going to have to be flexible early on in the first quarter [and] second quarter,” Lemn said. “Kinda have a bead on what they’re doing and then be able to make some adjustments on the sideline.”
Duckstein is looking forward to this year after tearing his ACL and missing the second half of last season, he said. He added that he’s had no problems at practice and he’s ready to go for the season.
“[I’m] just looking forward to playing a full season finally as a college athlete,” Duckstein said.
The Eagles will look to win their season opener for the seventh straight year on Saturday.
Lemn said he believes the path to victory will be to be able to run the football and “create space” for the BC skill players.
“That’s something that we really want to to establish early on,” Lemn said. “On the defensive side, it’s being able to figure out what are they doing best against us and being able to counter that.”
West believes if the team stays consistent, does the small things and plays for each other, the Eagles will leave Gettysburg with a win.
“If the hard times come, just make sure we stick together and get through it together,” West said.
