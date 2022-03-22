BRIDGEWATER — Slow and steady wins the race.
For Bridgewater, it took until the seventh inning to find some consistency in the offense but ultimately, the bats came alive and it was enough to put the Eagles over the top against rival Eastern Mennonite 5-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball action at Jopson Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
“We played as a team today,” senior pitcher/utility player Brett Tharp said. “We were able to keep our bats hot and keep the energy going throughout the dugout the whole game.”
The seventh inning was the difference-maker. Bridgewater loaded the bases and converted on opportunities — something the team wasn’t finishing at the contest’s start. Junior Collin Reid singled to right field, sending home infielders Jeffrey Snider and Kevin Navedo to open up a four-run lead. The Royals got a run back in the bottom of the frame, but still trailed by three at inning's end and never got closer the rest of the way.
“[Reid] did a good job jumping the first pitch and getting a big hit,” Bridgewater coach Ben Spotts said. “I think some patience [was needed] but some guys in front allowed [us] to get on base and and then to get a big hit on the back in there certainly kind of busted open a little bit.”
Bridgewater scored in the first inning on an EMU throwing error as the team tried to catch junior infielder Jeffrey Snider stealing second and senior outfielder Jarret Biesecker made it back home in the process.
That error was a theme for both teams. During the first half of the game, both Bridgewater and EMU had their fair share of fielding mistakes and it’s something that Tharp said needs to improve.
“We had a few errors, which hurt us a little bit,” said Tharp, whose Eagles finished with four errors. “It's part of the game, you're going to make errors. We take playground balls and practice and stuff to help with that, but it's always part of the game.”
For the Royals, the team got down early but never let the Eagles pull away. EMU got on the board in the fourth on an RBI single, unearned as senior infielder Brett Lindsay ran home. Lindsay had an RBI himself in the seventh to score sophomore Logan Mason but the two runs ultimately weren’t enough.
“We had a couple errors but we didn’t let it shake us,” said Biesecker, who finished with two hits and an RBI. “It’s a good win for us.”
The Eagles used five pitchers en route to the conference win, putting them at 2-1 in the ODAC. Spotts said that, during the game, he wanted some new looks in the mound and he moved players around quick until he landed on his closer in Tharp.
Tharp — who also had a big game at the plate with two hits and an RBI in three at-bats — finished the final 2.1 frames with two strikeouts on 33 pitches. He came in during the seventh inning in relief of sophomore pitcher Nick Griffin (Turner Ashby) to get the Eagles out of a jam against the Royals and Spotts credited his grit to finish the game strong as a difference-maker.
“I'm just coming out every day and just getting the work done,” Tharp said. “Here on the mound in the game, just throwing it, where the coaches calling in and hitting my spots — we needed to get the quick outs we needed.”
Junior pitcher Hunter Clever started the game for the Eagles but was pulled in the third for sophomore James Swart. The right-handed pitcher got the win in 2.1 innings pitched as a part of a big day on the mound for Bridgewater (14-6, 2-1 ODAC).
“We pitched it well today,” Spotts said. “I thought they did a good job coming in throwing strikes.”
Bridgewater finished the day with 10 hits. Three different players had two hits for the home team and Reid led the pack with two RBIs. EMU (7-10, 4-2 ODAC) had four hits — led by Mason with two — and two more players bats got rolling for the visiting Royals.
“We're starting really getting into the hot and heavy of our conference slate,” Spotts said. “Every conference game matters. You try to figure yourself out proceeding for the tournament like a new year, so we just want to keep some momentum going forward and hopefully play well this weekend."
Eastern Mennonite 000 100 100 — 2 4 1
Bridgewater 110 001 20x — 5 10 4
Riddick, Jennings, Collier, Barrett and Tricarico. Clever, Swart, Hrasky, Griffin, Tharp and Hartman. W — Swart (2-1). L — Riddick (0-2). SV — Tharp (6).
