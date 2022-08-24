BRIDGEWATER — It is Scott Lemn's second year as the Bridgewater College head football coach, but it feels like a fresh start in a lot of ways for the former BC assistant.
Lemn took over the Eagles after the unique condensed spring season in 2021 and had a short offseason turnaround before his first season last fall, resulting in a 4-6 record.
But with a full offseason to work with and a number of talented players returning at key spots, Bridgewater is aiming for a big season and to get back to its winning ways.
“Ultimately, I think there’s just an added comfort with the people that you’re around,” Lemn told the Daily News-Record last week. “From the players and the coaching staff to the process that’s got to take place to be successful.”
The Eagles have had a full-fledged quarterback competition going on between senior Malcolm Anderson and junior Jalen Wood, but have plenty of returners on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, Lemn has mentioned defensive end Preston Turner, defensive end Tucker Harris, defensive back Val West, cornerback Aaron Moore and cornerback Justin Holley as key faces to watch while wide receivers Tyler Gilliam and Derrick Jenkins are both names to watch on the offensive side of the football.
“[I’m] feeling like I’m 10 years old again, got my shoulders back strong and I’m just ready to be out there,” Jenkins said.
The Eagles open the season Sept. 3 at Gettysburg and have the goal of competing for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title in mind, which isn't that far-fetched.
Bridgewater's first home game will come against Southern Virginia on Sept. 10 and its first ODAC content is against Hampden-Sydney at home on Oct. 1.
“There’s really nothing like a road trip where you get to kinda hunker down [and] go somewhere else,” Lemn said. “You basically just have your family that’s there watching you.”
With plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, there's plenty of reason to believe Bridgewater will get back on track this year.
And for players, in their second season under Lemn, it quite honestly feels like the first with the amount of buzz around the program.
“He’s a smart guy [and] he knows what he’s talking about,” Jenkins said. “Coach Lemn is one of those people [who is] a student of the game."
