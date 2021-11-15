BRIDGEWATER — There’s a bit of a different feel for third-year Bridgewater men’s basketball coach Steve Enright when he walks inside his home gym at Nininger Hall these days.
After being named the BC head coach in October of 2019, just weeks before the start of the regular season, then dealing with COVID-19 throughout most of 2020, it took time for Enright to adjust.
Naturally, Enright, who was previously an assistant at BC from 2015-2018 before taking a one-year hiatus to serve on the staff at Virginia Military Institute at the Division I level, has had to recruit heavily and revamp the roster for a program desperate for a turnaround in recent seasons.
Entering his third season, the Bridgewater coach said he now feels that’s closer to happening.
“We certainly have the talent,” said Enright, who has six different coaching stops on his college resume. “We upgraded our talent. Our personnel is a little different, feels different. We’ve got some really good players. We’ve gotten a little older, more experienced. I’m partial to guys that want to get in the gym and get better. That’s what we’re building here. We want the guys who are really going to spend time at it to get better. I feel good about the guys we have in our program now.”
The Eagles are off to a 1-1 start this after splitting a pair of non-conference contests against Mt. Aloysius and Mary Washington at the Hyatt Place Tipoff Classic this past week in Fredericksburg.
After playing just eight games, including three against Randolph-Macon — this year’s preseason Old Dominion Athletic Conference favorite and the current No. 1 team in all of Division III — Enright said BC coaches and players are trying to enjoy the grind that will come with playing a full season.
“We still have to be cautious of it, but it feels more normal,” Enright said. “We’re all appreciative we’re out there, got a good preseason. We feel good about being able to have a normal build-up.”
The Eagles return their top two scorers this season in 6-foot-4 senior guard Andy Pack, whom transferred prior to the 2020-21 season from Elon, and 6-foot-5 sophomore forward Alec Topper.
The former Division I product Pack averaged 15 points and 4.9 rebounds during the eight-game season last year with Bridgewater while Topper averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 boards per game as a freshman.
“Andy is a guy who has played a decent amount of college basketball games and still has two years [of eligibility left], so I’m looking forward to continuing to watch him develop,” Enright said. “Alec has been big for us, too. He’s another young guy here that we feel really, really good about and is coming along and, I think, is going to be a really significant piece for us moving forward.”
6-foot-6 senior forward Kellen Hodge and 6-foot-5 guard Liam Caswell are also a pair of experienced players returning for the Eagles along with a local product in Zach Hatter.
Hatter, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard who played at Waynesboro High School and Eastern Mennonite School before transferring to BC after two years as a student at Liberty University, scored 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, in a loss to Mary Washington on Saturday on the road.
“Our older guys are still learning how to win,” Enright said. “Getting older certainly helps, especially at the Division III level, where you don’t necessarily have future professionals. We’re getting old, more mature. There’s a big difference, physically, and I’m excited about that.”
Point guard Rashod Smith, a 5-foot-11, 157-pound freshman out of Washington, N.C., has been a bright spot early this season for Bridgewater. He’s averaging 15.5 points, three rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and ranking second on the squad in minutes played.
6-foot-5 forward Aaron Oates and 6-foot-5 guard Jalen Curtis are also among the nine first-year players for Bridgewater this season, which was picked to finish ninth in the ODAC this preseason.
“We’re still pretty young,” Enright said. “We have talent, can still be pretty competitive if we blend the right way and guys continue to grow. It’s been interesting for us as a coaching staff. We brought in a huge class in 2020 because we needed to. We got in a few games, which I’m grateful for, in 2020-21 but we really treated it like a redshirt year for everybody because it didn’t count against their eligibility. Going into the season, we have another big class and return some talent from our short season. As a coach, I’m looking forward to what’s going to be a full cycle with my guys.”
That’s, perhaps, what Enright has thought about most heading into this season with the Eagles.
After a quick start in his first season as the head coach at Bridgewater and a uniquely challenging eight-game slate during COVID-19, the third-year coach is simply ready for normalcy.
“We’ll see what we can do,” Enright said. “As far as expectations go, we were picked to finish 13th my first year and we finished ninth. This year, we were picked to finish ninth and I’m hoping we can make a jump and play ourselves into the top half of the league and play quality basketball at playoff time.”
