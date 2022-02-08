A moment of silence in memory of fallen campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson is taken as members of Bridgewater College Police Department are honored before the start of Tuesday's basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington & Lee.
Members of Bridgewater College Police Department are honored before the start of Tuesday's basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington & Lee.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Members of Bridgewater College Police Department are honored before the start of Tuesday’s basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington & Lee.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
A moment of silence in memory of fallen campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson is taken as members of Bridgewater College Police Department are honored before the start of Tuesday's basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington & Lee.
As each name was called, fans inside Nininger Hall cheered, recognizing Bridgewater College police and safety officers prior to Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game.
Once the officers were lined up at the free-throw line, the Bridgewater faithful gave them a standing ovation for more than two minutes, bringing BC Police Chief Milton Franklin to tears.
It was the first home sporting event since BC Police Officer John Painter and Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus Feb. 1.
The pregame ceremony was a touching moment for the Eagles, especially for BC head coach Steve Enright.
“It was emotional,” Enright said. “I was trying to stay focused. You feel for those guys, the law enforcement for the college, that worked with the two guys that lost their lives and they worked with every day.”
The Eagles fell to Washington & Lee 84-66, but the game meant more than just the final score for the Bridgewater players and coaching staff.
Enright said it was “impossible” to turn around and coach a game, but that’s what he had to do and he said he was proud of his team’s fight. The Eagles had only practiced twice before the loss, as players went home following the tragedy.
“It was definitely a big hit to this community, this college, but I mean getting back to normal is something that needs to happen,” junior guard Liam Caswell said. “There’s a lot of love in this community, it was a great way to get everybody in one place and try to forget about the things that happened this past week.”
1 of 7
Bridgewater College Police Honored Before Basketball Game
Members of Bridgewater College Police Department are honored before the start of Tuesday’s basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington & Lee.
Bridgewater College Police Honored Before Basketball Game
Bridgewater College Police Chief Milton Franklin, right, hugs President David Bushman during a ceremony honoring the campus police department before the start of Tuesday's basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington and Lee. Bridgewater College officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus last week. A funeral service for them will be held today at the Atlantic Union and Bank Center in Harrisonburg beginning at 11 a.m.
Bridgewater College Police Honored Before Basketball Game
Bridgewater College Police Chief Milton Franklin waves to the crowd as the members of the campus police department are honored before the start of Tuesday's basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington & Lee.
Bridgewater College Police Honored Before Basketball Game
A moment of silence in memory of fallen campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson is taken as members of Bridgewater College Police Department are honored before the start of Tuesday's basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington & Lee.
Bridgewater College Police Honored Before Basketball Game
1 of 7
Bridgewater College Police Honored Before Basketball Game
Members of Bridgewater College Police Department are honored before the start of Tuesday’s basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington & Lee.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Bridgewater College Police Honored Before Basketball Game
Bridgewater College Police Chief Milton Franklin, right, hugs President David Bushman during a ceremony honoring the campus police department before the start of Tuesday's basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington and Lee. Bridgewater College officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus last week. A funeral service for them will be held today at the Atlantic Union and Bank Center in Harrisonburg beginning at 11 a.m.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Bridgewater College Police Honored Before Basketball Game
Bridgewater College Police Chief Milton Franklin waves to the crowd as the members of the campus police department are honored before the start of Tuesday's basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington & Lee.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Bridgewater College Police Honored Before Basketball Game
Members of Bridgewater College Police Department are honored before the start of Tuesday's basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington & Lee.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Bridgewater College Police Honored Before Basketball Game
A moment of silence in memory of fallen campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson is taken as members of Bridgewater College Police Department are honored before the start of Tuesday's basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington & Lee.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Bridgewater College Police Honored Before Basketball Game
Students wearing BC Strong shirts find their seats before the start of Tuesday's basketball game between Bridgewater and Washington & Lee.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Bridgewater College Police Honored Before Basketball Game
BC Strong t-shirts are handed out to guests to Tuesday's basketball game between Bridgewater College and Washington & Lee University.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Before tip-off, both teams wore “BC Strong” t-shirts and the Washington & Lee coaching staff wore them with their suits.
The support from the Generals was something that sophomore guard Alec Topper said was “the coolest thing that I’ve seen in a while.”
“It thought that was amazing,” Topper said. “We’re all playing this game and we want to win, but what happened was horrible, so it was really cool to see that gesture that they did.”
The gym was packed full of fans, donning the same T-shirts as the teams.
With each basket, the crowd grew louder and louder. When the Eagles cut a 16-point halftime deficit to six points in the second half, the packed house became deafening.
“This is a special place,” Enright said. “Bridgewater is a tight-knit community and we’re certainly appreciative of that and we’re all in this together. Bridgewater’s going to be fine, we’re going to bounce back stronger than ever, it’s just going to take some time.”
Caswell echoed Enright and knew the crowd was there to help heal, as well as the team.
“This is bigger than basketball,” Caswell said. “We were at a basketball game, but everybody knew the repercussions of the things that happened. It was really beautiful to see the crowd stick behind us.”
For Topper, the return to the court was something that helped take his mind off of the recent tragedy and hoped it helped the fans in attendance as well.
“When you’re on the court, you’re not really thinking about anything, you’re just playing the game,” Topper said. “I think a lot of people have been in some dark places from what happened, so tonight being able to play the game and focus on the game was nice.”
The opportunity to play was something that Enright didn’t want to take for granted.
“I think being out here and coaching a game is a privilege,” Enright said. “We’re just happy to have the opportunity to be out here honestly. Nothing’s promised, I think we learned that last week. … Just being able to be around them again helps show some resemblance of normalcy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.