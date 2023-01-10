Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite square off in women's basketball action on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Yoder Arena in perhaps one of the biggest, most historic rivalries in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
The Eagles will look to ride the momentum of a two-game winning streak, while the Royals aim to turn their season around after dropping four of their last five.
EMU head coach Jenny Posey, the former Luray High standout guard, has been on both sides of the crosstown rivalry.
Posey played for Bridgewater from 2008-2012, earning third-team All-ODAC honors, before becoming the Royals' head coach in 2018.
Posey said her most extensive BC connection was former head coach Jean Willi, who coached the Eagles for 21 years. Now that Willi's gone, she said she gets more pumped up for her players rather than herself.
"I can remember being in their shoes and coming to play EMU," Posey said. "Obviously you're excited for every game, but the opportunity to play a crosstown rival is always a really, really fun game, so I get excited for them."
The first BC/EMU game dates back to the 1966-67 season. Bridgewater holds a 74-33 record over Eastern Mennonite and has won the last six matchups, which includes last year's triple-overtime win.
Graduate student Erika Nettles contributed in a big way to that victory, putting up 24 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Coming off a double-double in this past Saturday's win over Ferrum, Nettles fondly recalls last year's EMU matchup.
"We didn't really show up prepared to play against EMU, and they really put on a good fight," Nettles said. "Just learning to adjust to that fanbase that they have [and] learning to adjust to the gym they play in, it was really difficult, especially because we were a much younger team last year."
Once the head coach for Guilford, first-year BC head coach Stephanie Flamini has won her last four matchups against EMU. She said they've been working on the things they're good at in preparation, such as their defense.
When analyzing the matchup, Flamini believes EMU's guards may spell trouble for them. Yet, she believes her team is up for the challenge.
"Their guards are strong, but we have strong guards," Flamini said. "We like the matchups with our opponents when their guards are strong, because we feel like our guards can handle pretty much anybody. We feel like we can neutralize them a little bit [and] we're going to play our game defensively."
Tiffany Carey is coming off a game where she put up seven points and nabbed five steals in EMU's 75-61 loss to Lynchburg. With their attention now on the Eagles (10-2, 5-1 ODAC), Carey knows her team lacks size compared to them, but she's confident her squad can get the job done.
"I do believe everyone on our team has stepped up in the positions that we needed them to be in," Carey said. "I do think we have a great chance of beating [Bridgewater] on [Wednesday]. … If we slow down and play our game, I think we will win."
Wednesday's game will be Nettles' fifth matchup against the Royals. She said the uniqueness of a crosstown rivalry and the fact that all their fans and families are there to watch makes BC/EMU games special.
"It's something special about two schools playing right next to each other," Nettles said. "It's just interesting to see the dynamic of all of us playing against each other in almost the same city."
The Royals (7-7, 2-5 ODAC) look to halt a two-game skid this season and end a six-game losing streak against Bridgewater, last winning on Jan. 16, 2018, at home.
Having been on both sides of the rivalry, Posey believes BC-EMU games are significant because of how tight-knit their communities are.
"[It's] that familiarity piece," Posey said. "It's almost like a sibling rivalry when you have former teammates on both sides of the floor. I think having that 15-minute drive for a rivalry game, too, and feeling like you have bragging rights in the area I think has always been huge."
