The 28th Annual Doc Jopson Invitational was held at Bridgewater College on Saturday, and local track and field athletes shined across the board.
On Mapp Field, BC senior Peter Fulton won the men’s discus throw with a heave of 49.97 meters, while teammate Jake McNutt, a senior from Lord Botetourt, finished fifth with a mark of 40.80.
Also for the Eagles, senior Kyle Clanton, a former Central standout, won the long jump with a mark of 6.77 meters, while Spotswood alum Conner Mackey won the high jump (1.87m).
Mason Lawhorne, a freshman, was fifth in that event behind Mackey with a leap of 1.77 for Bridgewater, while senior Euan Spikers placed fourth in the javelin throw with a toss of 47.40m.
Anthony Matthews, a junior, placed third for the Eagles in the triple jump, while Fulton also won the hammer throw (56.04m).
Mike Smith, the Waynesboro alum, was fourth in the event with a throw of 51.30m, while Tony Nesselrodt (49.75m) was sixth.
Fulton (14.48m) was also second in the shot put, capping a dominant overall day, while Broadway alum Easton Repko finished as the runner-up in the pole vault with a leap of 4.13m.
Strasburg alum Anthony Cadle, a junior, was second in the 10,000, while the 4x100 relay team of Clanton, Mackey, Aaron Moon, and Michael Sheets brought home gold for the Eagles.
Meanwhile, Eastern Mennonite’s Damon Morgan was third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.99 and was ninth in the 200.
Alijah Johnson, the standout senior runner for the Royals, was runner-up in the 200 and finished fourth in the 400, while Bellamy Immanuel also placed fourth in the 800 for EMU.
In the women’s events, Adalia Coleman won the 200-meter dash with a blistering time of 24.28 — a new personal record for the BC star — while teammate Kacee Hooker finished in second (25.08).
J’Quaycia Brown placed second for the BC women in the long jump, while teammate Haleigh Hamlin finished sixth (4.26m).
Kylah Gray was fourth in the discus throw for the Eagles, while Cassidy Oliver (10.32m) was third in the triple jump, and Emily Smeds brought home a first-place finish in the 3000 steeplechase.
Hooker won the 100-meter dash, and Oliver was sixth in the 400.
EMU’s Ray Ray Taylor won the long jump, finished second in the javelin throw, and placed second in the 100 hurdles.
Kendra Oduamena, meanwhile, was third in the 100-meter fash for the Royals, while Eastern Mennonite School alum Jenna Weaver finished fifth in the 1500-meter run (5:05.63).
Bridgewater returns to action Friday for the VertKlasse Meeting in High Point, N.C., while the Royals will compete in the Battleground Relays in Fredericksburg this weekend.
