Coming off its highest scoring game in over 10 years last week, Bridgewater College is looking for more.
The Eagles travel to N.C. Wesleyan to take on the Battling Bishops in a non-conference matchup today at 12 p.m.
Bridgewater is 2-0 this season after defeating Southern Virginia 58-10 at home last week.
“Morale is high, but I think the message still has to be that we’ve got a long way to go,” BC head coach Scott Lemn said. “You don’t get into the playoffs when we haven’t even played a conference opponent yet. … There’s a lot of things left to improve on.”
As of Wednesday’s practice, Lemn said there hadn’t been a decision made on who will be the starting quarterback.
Junior Jaylen Wood and senior Malcolm Anderson have each gotten their fair share of time behind center. Both threw for over 200 yards combined in each game this season.
“We adjust our calls some based on who the quarterback is, but for the most part it’s proven that they’ve both been able to lead us down to score,” Lemn said.
The Eagles overwhelmed the Knights on both sides of the ball last week. Their defense notched six turnovers — three from redshirt junior cornerback Aaron Moore, who returned one of his interceptions for a score.
Lemn is hopeful his defensive line can have a breakout game on Saturday.
“I would love to see those guys really go off in a statistical way, more than what they have so far,” Lemn said. “They’ve been the leader of our defense, the pressure they put on the quarterback and the way they make the quarterback move around.”
Lemn believes the running game is on the cusp of putting up big numbers as well. The Eagles rushed for a combined 105 yards last week, led by senior Albert Mensah, who rushed for 25 yards on seven carries.
Lemn believes over 200 yards combined is possible for his team in the coming weeks.
Senior running back Ronald Robinson Jr. rushed five times against the Knights for 16 yards. He said he feels the season is off to a good start for the team as a whole, but there’s room for improvement in the running-back department.
“We’ve had touchdowns, we’ve done good things but I feel like we’re still not at the level where we want to be at,” Robinson Jr. said. “We want to elevate even more from what we’ve done in the past two weeks and finally hit our stride.”
The Eagles and Battling Bishops don’t have much of a history as the two programs met once back on Nov. 17, 2018.
The Eagles claimed a 21-14 victory at home that day but Robinson Jr. said no matter who the opponent is, they approach the game with the same mindset.
“We’re not going to prepare any differently for anybody that we’re playing against,” Robinson Jr. said. “Preparation is going to be the same, we’re going to work hard and fast every day.”
Junior defensive back Val West will look to add to his performance against the Knights, where he recorded three total tackles. He believes the biggest challenge on Saturday will be making sure the team is doing what they’re supposed to.
“I think last week, penalties really held us back in the first quarter and some in the first half,” West said. “I think going out, being disciplined, everybody doing their job and doing what they’re supposed to do, that’s going to be the biggest challenge.”
Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. in the first game at N.C. Wesleyan’s new home field, the Vernon T. Bradley, Jr. Stadium.
West said no matter the opponent, the goal of going out to dominate and win never alters.
“Make sure our offense gets the ball, defense gets it back to them and then special teams — we [are] special about it,” West said. “The approach never changes, just make sure we go win every week.”
