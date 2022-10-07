Bridgewater College continues Old Dominion Athletic Conference play on Saturday.
After defeating Hampden-Sydney 27-17 last week at home, the Eagles face Shenandoah in a clash of two undefeated ODAC teams on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
After the thrilling, late-game win, second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn told his team they’ve got to be ready to improve.
“You got to be proud of the plays you made, but understand that we didn’t play a perfect game,” Lemn said. “I think we’re the kind of team that when we play our best and people play their best, we can still come out on top. But there was a lot of room for improvement that was on the film.”
The Eagles face a Hornets team that has averaged 31.5 points a game this season. SU is coming off a 20-0 win against Ferrum on its homecoming weekend.
Lemn said this matchup is similar to last week’s in that their defense won’t be able to complete shut down Shenandoah’s offense, but needs to limit them on big possessions.
“While we didn’t do that early on in the first half on those fourth-down conversions that we allowed, as the game went on, we continued to get off the field,” Lemn said. “I think limiting explosive plays is going to be really important and being disciplined in what we do.”
The Eagles dropped their last matchup with the Hornets on Oct. 2, 2021 in a 34-27 loss. Junior wide receiver Tyler Gilliam caught three passes for 29 yards that day.
This season, Gilliam has recorded 128 passing yards for two touchdowns and believes the receivers are only getting better.
“We feel like we’re the best group on the team and we just got to play off each other and play for one another,” Gilliam said.
Gilliam is good friends with Bridgewater’s top two quarterbacks, Jaylen Wood and Malcolm Anderson. He feels that the off-field chemistry translates to good on-field chemistry.
“In the game, all the receivers trust in both of them and we both feel like they can make the plays that need to be made,” Gilliam said.
Last week, the Eagles defense held the Tigers to 17 points — impressive considering Hampden-Sydney was a team that was averaging 47 points going into the matchup.
Senior defensive back Shawn Harris tallied five total tackles in the game and has racked up 20 tackles this season for BC. With one conference game down, Harris said the team has a motto to go 1-0.
“It’s good to have a conference win under our belt, but [we’re] really focused on winning each game at a time,” Harris said. “Not really whether it’s in conference or out of conference, we just focused on going 1-0 each week and just starting a new week 0-0.”
Harris said the team has been energetic and working well together since the beginning of camp.
Now 4-0 on the season, Harris feels the energy has been useful and it’s continued to grow the more they win games.
Going into Saturday’s game, Harris feels they lack experience compared to Shenandoah — citing that they have a lot of returning players this season.
Overall, though, Harris said it’ll simply come down to who’s the better team.
“I don’t really think they have any minor disadvantages that’s going to help us beat them or vice versa,” Harris said.
Looking to go 5-0, Harris believes the team’s key to victory is to play four quarters of football and not get down on themselves.
Last week, Lemn said his team had to be ready for adversity and be prepared to overcome it.
The Eagles had some roadblocks come their way last week, but ultimately, they came out on top.
“I think it shows them the plans that are in place are good, we can trust those plans,” Lemn said. “When things aren’t going your way, we can fix them. I think those two things [are important], combined with having that experience of having to come back, dig out and understand that a couple bad plays or being down a score or two doesn’t mean the game’s over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.