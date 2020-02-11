The short trek south on Rt. 42 finally gave Ben Spotts the opportunity.
There was nowhere else for Tucker Garrison to go.
“Leaving high school, Spotts recruited me to EMU for the first time,” Garrison, the Bridgewater College senior pitcher and Spotswood graduate, said with a laugh. “But I decided to go to [Division II] Concord in West Virginia and then when I transferred, he was recruiting me again to come to EMU.
“But I decided on Bridgewater.”
Spotts departed his role as baseball coach at Eastern Mennonite after last season to return to his alma mater, BC, for the same gig and to replace former longtime Eagles skipper Curt Kendall, who still serves as the school’s athletic director. Before his seven years as EMU’s coach, Spotts spent 14 as an assistant under Kendall.
BC players and Spotts are working together for the first time, but like Garrison and Spotts, they aren’t unfamiliar with one another as they ready for their opener this Saturday against DeSales in Fayetteville, N.C.
Through recruiting or rivalry games, the two parties had no problem becoming acquainted.
“Certainly knowing their roster, what they’ve had and knowing the league,” Spotts said, “I think it’s made it easier just because I know who we’re playing, what level we’ve got to be at and how to develop these guys. So having coached against these guys and getting the chance to work with ‘em now this year, has made it a little easier.”
The Eagles were 15-23 overall and 9-13 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in 2019, failing to reach the league tournament for the second time in three seasons after earning an ODAC postseason bid in every year from 1986 through 2016 under Kendall.
But according to Spotts, Kendall didn’t leave a lackluster roster behind.
BC was tabbed for an eighth-place finish, per the conference’s preseason poll released last week.
“There’s talented players here and a good foundation,” Spotts said. “There are guys that understand Bridgewater College and what it’s all about, so they understand what the expectations are and I’ve been able to hop in and lean upon the veterans.”
Spotts said the Eagles have more experienced position players than they do pitchers.
Sophomore second baseman Jarret Biesecker led the ODAC and was 33rd in all of Division III with a .421 batting average as a freshman last season while racking up 64 hits in 152 at-bats to go along with 10 steals and 38 runs scored.
“In all honesty, I wasn’t even expecting to start last year,” Biesecker said. “So for that outcome to happen, I don’t know how it happened, because I just played the game the way I always have. But when Coach Kendall gave me the opportunity to start and hit in the leadoff spot, I took it and ran with it.”
The first-year coach, Spotts, said Biesecker along with senior shortstop Jacob Talley, senior first baseman Luke Paczewski, junior third baseman Kevin Navedo, and junior outfielder Jacob Grabeel are hitters he’ll rely on.
Talley had 17 multi-hit performances and was the first-team All-ODAC pick at shortstop in 2019.
Biesecker said Talley has only improved since last season and Garrison said he’s excited to see how junior catcher Tanner Montgomery, a Youngstown State transfer, can impact the Eagles’ lineup.
Navedo, a Harrisonburg High School product, is one of three former city/county standouts on the roster. That also includes Garrison and Turner Ashby alum Waring Garber — who Spotts said believes can bolster BC.
“You’ve got a Spotswood guy, Harrisonburg guy and Turner Ashby guy,” Spotts said, “who are all good fits for our program, good fits for our campus and good baseball players because they come from good backgrounds. They played good high school baseball, have played in the [Rockingham County Baseball League] and know what the expectations are for baseball in our area and that’s what we look for in recruiting.
“… But Kevin will play in the infield for us and swung the bat well last year, so we’ll lean on him heavily to have a good year for us. And Waring Garber is a guy I’m excited about.”
Garber transferred to Bridgewater from fellow ODAC member Roanoke in the offseason. Spotts said Garber could help in the infield and provide depth for the Eagles’ pitching staff.
Whether it’s as a starter or in relief, Garrison will be a fixture on the hill for BC. He’s made 33 appearances over the last two seasons.
“So in high school and then in the county league,” Garrison said, “I always started, but I’ve only relieved in college, so I can do both and I hope I can be in the starting role in the rotation this year.”
Spotts said: “[Garrison] understands pitching and he understands what he needs to do to be successful. He’s got a durable arm and I’m really expecting him to set a tone for us on the mound because he’s been around for a while and pitched a lot.”
