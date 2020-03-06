BRIDGEWATER – The quest to defend its Old Dominion Athletic Conference crown begins quickly this fall for Bridgewater College football.
“It makes us a little more accountable out of the gate,” longtime Eagles coach Michael Clark told the Daily News-Record on Friday after BC announced its 2020 grid slate earlier in the day.
Following a non-conference season-opening game at Gettysburg on Sept. 5, Bridgewater plays its ODAC opener the following Saturday (Sept. 12) against Southern Virginia at Knight Field in Buena Vista.
The Eagles, who were a perfect 8-0 in league play and reached the NCAA Division III playoffs last year, haven’t had an ODAC contest come as early in a season since 1999. But even that one came after a bye week.
“So in Week 2, we’ll be either first or last in the conference,” Clark said, “because that’s the only conference game played that day.”
Clark’s squad is set to play its home opener against Shenandoah in ODAC action on Sept. 19 at 2 p.m., and that begins a run of five games over seven weeks for the Eagles at Jopson Athletic Complex. The Apprentice School visits Bridgewater on Sept. 26 for a non-league contest before the Eagles get their bye week.
Six ODAC games fill out the rest of the schedule with home dates against rival Hampden-Sydney (Oct. 10), Washington and Lee (Oct. 24) and Emory & Henry (Oct. 31), and road trips to Ferrum (Oct. 17), Randolph-Macon (Nov. 7) and Guilford (Nov. 14).
Clark said finding non-conference games continue to be a difficult task.
The Eagles have opened their season with Gettysburg in each of the last six years, but couldn’t renew a series with Stevenson. BC and Stevenson split a home-and-home with each team winning at each other’s home venue over the last two years.
“We tried to get ‘em and they wouldn’t renew the game,” Clark said, “and they’re a postseason team and to be honest with you, it’s one we we’re trying to secure.”
Without Stevenson on the schedule, the ODAC portion just begins sooner.
“So having the two early conference games, I think will kind of help keep us focused,” Clark added. “That’s what my hope is and certainly [for the opener against] Gettysburg, with a new coach, new staff, new system, you really get into one of those situations where summer ball is really going to have to be about us and that’s not necessarily all bad.
“You’re going to have to go out and play a team that you’re totally not sure what they’re going to do. But I think in that sense, it’s a good thing knowing what we lost and what we’ve got to try to build back up.”
BC Football Schedule
Sept. 5 at Gettysburg – 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Southern Virginia* – 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Shenandoah* – 2 p.m.
Sept. 26 vs. The Apprentice School – 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. Hampden-Sydney* – 1 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Ferrum* – TBA
Oct. 24 vs. Washington & Lee* – 2 p.m.
Oct. 31 vs. Emory & Henry* – 1 p.m.
Nov. 7 at Randolph-Macon* – 1 p.m.
Nov. 14 at Guilford* – 1 p.m.
*ODAC game
