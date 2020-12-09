When they matched up last year, the game determined the winner of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the league’s automatic berth into the Division III football playoffs.
Bridgewater College, of course knocked off Randolph-Macon late in 2019, and the Eagles went to the postseason for the first time since 2005. And this coming March when BC and coach Michael Clark kick off their season as reigning ODAC champions in the campaign that was postponed from the fall to spring due to the coronavirus, the Eagles will do it against those same Yellow Jackets.
“It adds something,” Clark, the longtime leader of the Eagles, said. “It kind of feels like one of those NFL schedules. They put the two teams that were in the championship in the opening game.”
On Wednesday, the ODAC announced its plan and schedule for the spring.
All league teams will play four games over five weeks and then a fifth game in Week 6. The matchups in Week 6 will be determined by the standings, with the top two teams squaring off in an ODAC championship game and the winner moving onto the D-III playoffs. Beyond those No. 1 and No. 2 squads in the conference, the remaining six teams will also play with the No. 3 finisher taking on the No. 4 finisher, No. 5 meeting No. 6 and No. 7 meeting No. 8.
BC will start its season on the road, beginning with the clash against Randolph-Macon on March 5 in Ashland and then a trip to Ferrum on March 12. The Eagles’ home opener is set for March 19 against Washington & Lee and they’ll host Shenandoah, too, on March 26.
Last year, Randolph-Macon, Washington & Lee and Shenandoah all finished with a record of 6-4 or better.
“That’s a tough draw,” Clark said. “There are some good teams, but I think you get to a point where it’s like just put the ball down and let’s play. I’m not going to over analyze it. I just think that it’s something our kids will look forward to. Anytime, any place. My thing is just if you put the ball down and turn the scoreboard on, we’re going to try to win that game.”
Week 6, which includes the ODAC title bout, will be held on April 2.
Last fall, BC was 10-0 in the regular season before falling to Delaware Valley College in the playoffs.
