After struggling to a 4-6 finish last fall, Bridgewater College is happy to finally have an opportunity to focus on improving skills as a team.
A week into spring practice, head coach Scott Lemn is happy with the work his team has put in.
“Spring gives you an opportunity to kind of test some things out,” Lemn said. “Maybe it’s something we think we want to do and we get an opportunity to work through the kinks without having to worry about the reps it takes to get through a Saturday. I think that’s been really critical.”
Bridgewater and the rest of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference played a delayed season in the spring of 2021 after spring drills in 2020 were called off because of COVID-19. As such, the majority of the Eagles roster had never been through a normal spring practice session before this year.
Nearly every Bridgewater practice since winning the ODAC title in 2019 has been with an opponent to prepare for. Lemn said his young squad needed more time to focus on themselves than game planning, and this spring has finally provided that opportunity.
“I bet if you asked a lot of people, they weren’t as innovative as they might have been the past couple of years,” Lemn said. “The plans for basically a year straight were about how we would win this week. Right now, like I’ve been telling out players, our competition is ourselves. We’re trying to see what our foundation for next year is going to be and where we can adjust and change some.”
The Eagles are looking to replace several lost seniors across the offensive and defensive lines, and the spring has provided an opportunity to the younger players to make an impression.
“Along our defensive line, we have some fresh faces that are having to step up and learn,” Lemn said. “Really our line of scrimmage is revamped in a lot of ways. Always trying to develop depth is an important thing. Definitely along the line of scrimmage is where we are the newest on both sides of the ball.”
Among the returners, defensive lineman Tucker Harris is a player who made an impact as a freshman and is back this spring. Rising juniors Jalen Cunningham and Eli Ruckerm as well as senior Preston Turner could also give the Eagles some depth up front after dealing with injuries at times earlier in their careers.
Bridgewater will also search for replacements at skill positions, including All-ODAC running back Demetreus Jalepes.
