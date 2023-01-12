From top to bottom, Bridgewater was the better team on Wednesday.
The Eagles opened up a double-digit lead on Eastern Mennonite in the second quarter and never looked back, trouncing the Royals in a 79-48 win in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference crosstown women's basketball rivalry matchup inside Yoder Arena.
BC first-year head coach Stephanie Flamini said she was pleased with her team's effort.
"We came out strong to start the game," Flamini said. "We wanted to run a little bit, which we did, and then in the second half, we came out real strong again. … They did a great job getting the ball inside [and] we also hit some 3s, [it] was a pretty good inside-outside game. We're happy about how we played."
The Royals (7-8, 2-6 ODAC) came out playing pressure defense, often catching the Eagles in 2-on-1 situations. Fortunately for the Eagles, their shooting ability helped combat the defense.
"I felt they were trying to take away the inside game a little bit," Flamini said. "Once we started hitting shots, you can't really take away the inside game anymore. … We just moved the ball well and got the best shot available."
EMU nabbed three steals in the first quarter and kept the score within single digits.
Royals head coach Jenny Posey gave some insight on the defensive strategy.
"We just wanted to try to create a little bit for us offensively through our defense," Posey said. "It seemed like everything worked for a couple seconds tonight, but nothing worked long-term."
The Royals showed signs of life late in the second quarter when they went on an 8-0 run. Unfortunately for them, that would be wiped away in the third quarter when the Eagles outscored them by 11.
Posey said it wasn't her team's best effort, and the team needed to bring its best if it wanted to beat Bridgewater. She knew Bridgewater's size would be a factor, but overall, she felt the Eagles did a better job offensively.
"Their bigs had a lot of points, but I think it was just the way they moved the ball," Posey said. "They exposed any gap we left open, they exposed [us] whether it was down low or out on the perimeter, they found the open shooters [and] they found the open post players. They just exposed us a lot on the defensive end of the floor."
Jaden Alsberry (Strasburg) led the Eagles with 16 points and six rebounds, while Abby Freeman tallied 11 points and two boards. Abby Branner (Spotswood) and Rosemary Pierson each scored 10 points for Bridgewater.
Alsberry said her team came ready to play and kept the intensity up throughout the game. She felt the biggest challenge was EMU's pressure defense, but they came prepared for it.
"I think our mindset [was] they were going to trap us coming into the game, so we were kinda prepared for it," Alsberry said. "The guards [were] knocking down shots, so we had really good ball movement tonight and we swung the ball fast."
Like Alsberry, Mya Hamlet led her team with 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. EMU's other top scorers included Caris Lucas (Page County) with eight points and Lauryn Moore with seven points.
After the lopsided loss, Hamlet said the team is taking Thursday off to rest and will be back at practice Friday to prepare for Saturday's game at Guilford.
"We're going to practice really hard on Friday and give it our all for the rest of the weekend," Hamlet said. "I think the biggest takeaway would be [to] push it behind us and get back to it the next day."
The Eagles (11-2, 6-1 ODAC) move on to face Hollins on Saturday.
After defeating their crosstown foe, Alsberry said it felt good and that it's always a good matchup between the two.
"I feel like there's always a lot of competition between both teams," Alsberry said. "We're both going to bring our all each time. It feels good."
Bridgewater 15 15 24 25 — 79
Eastern Mennonite 6 12 13 17 — 48
BRIDGEWATER (79) — Dailey 2 0-0 6, Ford 1 0-1 2, Wimmer 0 0-0 0, Corcoran 1 2-2 4, Pierce 2 1-2 5, King 1 0-0 2, Nettles 3 3-4 9, Freeman 5 1-1 11, Pierson 4 0-0 10, Garcia 1 2-4 4, Alsberry 8 0-0 16, Branner 4 0-0 10. Totals 32 9-13 79.
EASTERN MENNONITE (48) — Washington 2 1-2 6, Jones 0 2-2 2, Carey 1 1-2 3, George 0 0-0 0, Hamlet 5 5-5 16, Crawford 1 0-2 2, Glymph 2 0-0 4, Lucas 2 3-4 8, Moore 2 2-2 7. Totals 15 14-19 48.
3-Point Goals – Bridgewater 6 (Dailey 2, Pierson 2, Branner 2), Eastern Mennonite 4 (Washington, Hamlet, Lucas, Moore).
