Adalia Coleman came into college not knowing what to expect as a sprinter at Bridgewater College.
Track is normally a sport where it’s easy to see exactly where you stack up against the competition. Just look at the times.
But Coleman, now a sophomore for the Eagles and four-time All-American after finishing fourth in the NCAA Division III 100-meter over the weekend, was unable to compete as a senior at Kettle Run High School in Fauquier County with the outbreak of COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of seasons all over the country.
So Coleman was a year removed from any competition when she arrived at Bridgewater. Still, she quickly established herself as one of the top sprinters not only in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, but the entire nation.
“Coming in not having a senior season, I was just ready to get back to it,” Coleman said. “I was honestly excited to start track back up again and once we started I had my foot on the gas until the very end. I didn’t really have any set expectations or set goals for myself. I was willing to see how I could compete during the year.”
It didn’t take long to see she would compete quite well.
During the indoor season her freshman year, Coleman was the best in the ODAC in the 60-meter dash, but she really excelled outdoors. She set ODAC meet records in the 100 and 200 before going to the Division III national meet and earning All-American honors in both events.
This year, as a sophomore, Coleman has continued to build her impressive resume. She won the NCAA Division III championship in the 60-meter during the indoor season, clocking a personal best 7.61 seconds, which was also the second-best time in Bridgewater history.
Then Saturday she added yet another All-American honor, finishing fourth in the 100 with a time of 11.8 seconds. Coleman said though it is still relatively early in her career, having the experience at the national meets helped her stay calm through the preliminary rounds.
“It was nice having a national meet like last year under my belt,” Coleman said. “I knew the same thing, just get out of prelims and fingers crossed I make it to the final. Then it was just run through the final race and try to get All-American.”
Though she’s now a two-time All-American in the 100 and a national champion in the 60, Coleman said the 200-meter remains her favorite. She’ll look to add more hardware in that one before her time at Bridgewater is through.
“I didn’t make the finals for the 200, which was kind of a bummer, but that is may favorite event,” Coleman said. “This year. the 100 was probably my strongest. I wish I would have advanced in both. I like running curves. I really like the first 100 of the two. I’m going to try to get back there in that one, too.”
