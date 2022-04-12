With a shrug and a smile, Bridgewater head coach Ben Spotts raised his hand high as he welcomed another Eagle back to the dugout following a run scored.
On Tuesday, he did it 17 times.
“We can be contagious,” said Spotts, the former Eastern Mennonite coach that is now leading his alma mater. “I think I’ve got a pretty good feel for what’s going on.”
Contagious offense could certainly describe Bridgewater’s contest with Route 42 rival Eastern Mennonite as the Eagles dominated the game from start to finish on the road for a 17-9 win in Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball action.
“I’d say [contagious is] a good way to put it,” said Eagles infielder Jeffery Snider, who finished the game with four hits. “We talk as a team during the games, are communicating and we see what’s working, what’s not working. So, one guy can see it and they can help everybody else out. You have a day like it did today.”
In the last five games, the least number of runs Bridgewater scored is five — four of those five games, the Eagles broke double digits.
So, as the team’s in the heart of conference play, it’s important to be peaking at the right time.
“We’ve got guys that have started to have the veteran bats,” Spotts said. “They’ve got a good plan. When they go to play, they’re very coachable, they work hard.”
Both Snider and designated hitter Tristan Gordon (Page County) said coming into the battle with EMU, the Eagles had a plan. Assistant coach Taylor Davis watches film and comes up with the approach. Then, Bridgewater executes.
That preparation was on display early as Bridgewater scored nine runs through three innings.
“[Davis] handles a lot of aspects like we did today,” Snider said. “We go out there, and we practice that plan going in for whatever we’re going to face. And we’ve been able to execute it these past few games.”
Early on, the Eagles found ways to get on base, which Snider said was a part of the plan. With long at-bats and walks, Bridgewater loaded the bases and then veteran players came up with RBI singles — seven players ended with an RBI by the end of the game.
Bridgewater finished the first with three runs, setting the tone early. The Royals though — who are second in the ODAC in hits — had something to prove with their rival. Spotts put it simply postgame. To beat the Royals, the Eagles had to play hard.
“I think their offense is good enough that if you’re in a tight ballgame, you got to make some big pitches,” Spotts said. “I knew they’d be prepared and ready to play.”
And the Royals were. After the three-run first inning for the visitors, EMU bounced back quickly with three hits from their leadoff hitters and by the end of the first inning, the game was tied 3-3.
From there, despite six scattered runs by the home team throughout the rest of the game, it was all Eagles.
“We’re seeing the ball and hitting it,” Gordon said. “We have a plan by [Davis] and we’re executing it.”
What Bridgewater did that made a big difference was its production with two outs on the board. The Eagles picked up their first out quickly in the game but working with two on the board was a testament to the veteran leaders at the plate, Spotts said.
“It can either come your way or go the other way,” Spotts said. “I think we’re fortunate right now that we scored some runs here with two outs and got two big rounds. When you play conference games, you play against good people. That’s it, that’s what you gotta have.”
The Eagles scored in seven of nine innings while the Royals rounded the bases in four of them. EMU never got within breathing room of the Eagles after the first. Gordon led the Eagles with four RBIs and Snider finished with four runs and four hits.
“We can hit it all around the yard and sometimes need to lay down,” Snider said. “We try to work on whatever that day, whatever we need to do that day, we can get it done.”
Despite the loss, the Royals finished with 11 hits and nine runs. Jaylon Lee and Ray Tricarico each had three RBIs for EMU in a solid offensive effort.
As for Bridgewater, the team is happy with the approach they used Tuesday and as the Eagles take on Christopher Newport on Thursday, they want to keep the winning streak going.
More importantly, they want to stay contagious.
“We’re playing good baseball,” Snider said. “We have a good plan. [We’re] playing well right now, so we can keep going until we can. [We have] three big games this week. Not done yet.”
Bridgewater 342 241 001 — 17 15 3
Eastern Mennonite 310 200 030 — 9 11 3
Swart, Griffin, Hrasky and Hartman. Riddick, Riles, Barrett, Jennings, Abad and Tricarico. W — Hrasky (3-0). L — Riddick (0-4). HR — BC: Snider, third inning, one on. EMU: Lee, eighth inning, one on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.