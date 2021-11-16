BRIDGEWATER — There was no panic in Jason Asbell’s voice when he spoke.
It’s a process, according to the first-year Bridgewater women’s basketball coach, and it’s one that takes some time. Besides, this is an Eagles team that only played four games total last season.
That’s why, despite three straight losses to open up the year to Mary Baldwin, Christopher Newport and Emory & Henry, Bridgewater isn’t panicking yet.
“We were really thankful that the [Old Dominion Athletic Conference] and Bridgewater allowed us to play games [last season], but we’re still trying to figure out the day-in and day-out grind of college basketball,” said Asbell, who was an assistant last year under former coach Sarah Mathews. “I will tell you that I’m not sitting in my office depressed or worried. I think my team is going to be fine.”
Asbell saw firsthand how talented last year’s edition of the Eagles was as they went unbeaten in their four games, earning the No. 1 seed in the ODAC tournament. But just as quickly as Bridgewater started to build success, it was taken away when a COVID-19 issue abruptly ended its season.
Then, after Sarah Mathews left BC to become the head coach at Guilford, it left Asbell, who has previous head coaching experience at Division II Davis & Elkins, as the guy calling the shots for the Eagles.
Combine that with the loss of senior All-ODAC performer Ahlia Moone and things are looking a bit different these days for Bridgewater. Despite that, optimism remains at an all-time high.
“We definitely compete and we play hard,” Asbell said. “We’ve got a good group of young ladies. We just have to figure out the importance of attention to detail and taking care of the basketball.”
There are still 10 returners for the Eagles, but they’re relatively inexperienced due to the challenges of the pandemic-shortened season. Among the players that have the most college court time are seniors Diamond Huskey, Erika Nettles and Erin Dietz.
Nettles, a 5-foot-10 forward, is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season.
“There’s a lot of learning,” Asbell said. “70 percent of our team is either a freshman or sophomore, so we’re learning to be patient and trying to get better every single day. The seniors, and [former Spotswood standout guard] Mary Ruth [Shifflett], are doing a good job of being leaders this season and really trying to help the younger girls in the process. I’ve been really pleased there.”
Shifflett is the lone junior on the roster for BC and has started all three games thus far this season.
She’s averaging 5.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.7 steals per contest and is shooting 43 percent from the field. Shifflett won two state championships during her time with the Trailblazers.
“She works incredibly hard in practice, definitely cares about the team and her teammates and our success,” Asbell said. “It’s early and, as a team, we’re still trying to find where pieces fall and work and that’s part of her deal as well. I don’t think we’ve completely defined roles yet, but one thing I can say about Mary Ruth is she cares about the team and how we succeed. She just, truly, wants us to be successful. We have to get more people to understand that the end result is more important.”
There are six sophomores on the BC roster, including 6-foot-3 forward Jaden Alsberry of Strasburg, and eight true freshmen entering the program this year.
After a condensed four-game slate that showed promise, a winless three-game stretch hasn’t caused panic for the Eagles and their energetic first-year coach Asbell.
In fact, it’s provided motivation.
“We’re going to figure it out, keep working each day to get better,” Asbell said. “We’re really close to doing good things.”
