BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater College women's soccer team has put together yet another impressive season this fall.
The Eagles have helped BC head coach Mike Van Horn secure his 13th season with double-digit wins. This is also Bridgewater’s ninth season with at least 10 shutout victories under Van Horn.
The Eagles' 19-0 win over Sweet Briar earlier this month set a program and Old Dominion Athletic Conference record for most goals scored in a single game. That game saw 15 different scorers, which is the highest in a single match in the ODAC online database since 2007.
The record-breaking season is a “norm” for Van Horn. The 15-year head coach said he tries to get his team to live in reality that while it’s been a successful season, pushing through the ODAC semifinals and beyond would make it an extraordinary season.
“It’s not easy getting 10 wins a year and having the year we’re having, but to me this is the norm,” Van Horn said. “For me, I really want the girls to experience that special season because it’s going to be those seasons that they remember the most.”
With such high expectations, Van Horn believes it adds pressure to his team.
Yet, he believes high-pressure moments are how a player measures themselves. Van Horn said if a player doesn’t like pressure, chances are they don’t set themselves to those high expectations.
“If they don’t want that pressure, they probably didn’t come here to the recruiting process,” Van Horn said. “I think these girls are looking to be in those moments because that’s who they are as a competitor and that’s how they want to measure themselves.”
In her first collegiate season, freshman forward Lyric Birkley has tallied seven goals and three assists in 13 games played. She currently leads the Eagles in most goals scored this season.
She said she likes the competitive culture at Bridgewater and that it’s different from high school.
“High school is more just for fun for a lot of people, when in college it gets more serious because people are here because they want to continue their soccer career,” Birkley said. “At the same time it’s fun, but there’s more of a level of seriousness that comes with it.”
Over this season, Birkley has learned a new playing style under Van Horn as she noted her style was different when playing in high school or for clubs. She believes Van Horn’s style has made her a more well-rounded player.
Being a first-year player, Birkley has been able to get along with her teammates and said that they’re open to everyone. She never felt like being a freshman would be a barrier in bonding with her team.
“I never felt worried that I'm not going to be friends with all the upperclassmen,” Birkley said. “I’m pretty much friends with everyone on the team.”
Graduate student Hanna Randolph has racked up five goals and five assists this season and said she's optimistic about this season because the talent and work ethic has been the best she’s seen in her previous four and a half years at Bridgewater.
“It’s really exciting getting to play with girls with so much talent and seeing what we implement in practice translate to games,” Randolph said. “As the season comes to an end, I’m really excited to see where we continue to head.”
Randolph believes the success they've had over the years has helped them gain gradual respect and that this record-breaking season shows how much the team has grown.
“Having those huge wins and shutouts shows how much work we’ve put in to make that happen,” Randolph said. “I’m really excited to see where it takes us towards the end because teams actually respect us the way I think they should now.”
As the Eagles (11-4, 7-1 ODAC) strive to fight for the ODAC title and beyond, Van Horn believes his team is in a good spot.
Even after dropping their first ODAC game against Washington and Lee last week, Van Horn said his team was already talking about the next game and changing the mindset.
“I think the leadership of the upperclassmen that have won an ODAC championship knows what it’s going to take,” Van Horn said. “I think they’re still hungry [and] I think we’re in a good spot.”
