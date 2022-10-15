ASHBURN — Nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon proved to be too much for Bridgewater.
In a game to determine who would take sole possession of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference lead, the Eagles fell 44-7 to the Yellow Jackets on Saturday in a battle of ODAC football unbeatens in Ashland.
“I think for the big picture, we’re still a 5-1 football team,” BC head coach Scott Lemn said. “There's not many teams that get to say that. We’re still a good football team. We had a subpar performance today.”
Randolph-Macon made a statement early by getting in the end zone on its first two drives for a combined 127 yards on 15 plays.
The Eagles would see the end zone only once in the game when quarterback Malcolm Anderson finished off a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown carry in the second quarter.
Lemn said despite the offense not having the best game last week against Shenandoah, the Eagles still came out with the win.
This week, they didn’t.
“In games like this, it’s about capitalizing and I think we’ve got to continue to look at how we can run the ball again, like we did versus Hampden-Sydney,” Lemn said. “We moved the ball at times, but it was all pretty inconsistent and then when it got towards scoring zones, we weren’t able to finish it.”
Randolph-Macon’s first drive of the second quarter ended with a touchdown after a 16-yard pass from quarterback Drew Campanale to receiver David Wallis. Campanale was perfect in the passing game, finishing 17-for-17 to set a new ODAC single-game record.
Senior defensive back Shawn Harris had five total tackles on the day and said after the game that he believed the defense could’ve done a better job capitalizing on situations.
“We definitely could’ve held them for some of those third-and-longs,” Harris said. “Defensively, I just feel like we could’ve gotten off the field. That could’ve helped us out a lot.”
The Yellow Jackets were up 24-7 at the half, but the Eagles have been down before at halftime this year and came back to win, such as when they beat Gettysburg in Week 1 after being down 14-3.
That wouldn’t be the case Saturday, however, as Randolph-Macon pulled away in the second half for the convincing home victory.
“We missed out on some big plays in the first half and I think when you have a mature team, they understand the game’s not over at that point,” Lemn said. “If we execute the right way, even if we don't score a touchdown, it was going to be a two-score game whether we got [a field goal] or a touchdown. I think that was the overall attitude of the team in that situation.”
Unfortunately for the Eagles, they were unable to execute in the second half as the Yellow Jackets put up 20 unanswered points. The Yellow Jackets salvaged 264 passing yards and 196 rushing yards compared to Bridgewater’s 232 passing and 53 rushing.
Junior defensive back Val West tallied seven total tackles in the game and said the Yellow Jackets were a disciplined team.
“The first couple of drives, they came out [and] did some new things we didn’t see, like with the personnel,” West said. “Honestly, I think they stayed true to their game and we didn’t execute how we should’ve. I think that’s the main thing that kept us out of the game.”
Lemn said at this point, the Eagles (5-1, 2-1 ODAC) need to rely on winning out and count on somebody beating Randolph-Macon if they want to become conference champions.
“In the big picture of things for the conference, we kinda lost control of our overall results,” Lemn said. “At the end of the day that’s our goal, to win the conference but I think those things don’t define us as a team. Ultimately, we got to get ready to beat a really good Averett team next week.”
Bridgewater 0 7 0 0 — 7
Randolph-Macon 14 10 13 7 — 44
First Quarter
RMC — Hunt 14 pass from Campanale (Ihle kick), 10:11
RMC — Campanale 25 run (Ihle kick), 4:24
Second Quarter
BC — Anderson 1 run (Hendren kick), 11:19
RMC — Wallis 16 pass from Campanale (Ihle kick), 5:56
RMC — Graham 24 field goal, 0:17
Third Quarter
RMC — Hale 13 run (Ihle kick missed), 8:45
RMC — Clarke 39 run (Graham kick), 3:21
Fourth Quarter
RMC — Hodge 30 pass from Campanale (Graham kick), 9:40
Individual Statistics
Rushing
BC — Anderson 6-39, Mensah 7-30, Robinson Jr. 6-5, Wood 4-4, Spikers 1-1, Dragovich 1-(-14). RMC — Hale 12-74, Clarke 7-66, Campanale 3-33, Pennington 9-19, Ihle 1-6.
Passing
BC — Anderson 14-21-0-102, Wood 4-9-0-46, Dragovich 3-5-0-31. RMC — Campanale 17-17-3-256, Ihle 1-1-0-8.
Receiving
BC — Jenkins 2-27, Maclachlan 3-27, Clark 2-24, Green 2-22, Johnson 2-21, Tucker 2-13, Drumgoole 1-13, Beck 2-9, Mensah 1-7, Perdue 1-7, Robinson Jr. 1-5, Watkins 1-4, Gilliam 1-0. RMC — Hunt 6-79, Wallis 3-79, Hodge 3-50, Marinella 3-39, Hale 3-17.
