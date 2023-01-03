Washington and Lee used an impressive early fourth-quarter run to take the lead and never looked back, handing Bridgewater its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss of the season with a 61-55 victory in Lexington on Monday.
Jaden Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, led the Eagles with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Erika Nettle added 11 points for Bridgewater (8-2, 3-1 ODAC) while Emily Maynard finished with six rebounds and three steals and India Dailey added eight points and a trio of steals.
Former Spotswood standout Abby Branner added five points of her own for BC in the loss.
Bridgewater 7 17 14 17 — 55
Washington and Lee 17 9 8 27 — 61
BRIDGEWATER (55) — Ford 0 0-0 0, Corcoran 2 0-0 4, Pierce 0 4-4 4, Maynard 1 0-0 2, Nettles 3 5-5 11, Freeman 0 2-2 2, Pierson 1 0-0 3, Alsberry 7 1-2 15, Branner 2 0-0 5, Garcia 0 1-2 1, Dailey 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 13-15 55.
WASHINGTON AND LEE (61) — Zimmerman 2 0-0 4, Prechel 5 0-0 14, Pettegrove 0 0-0 0, McGuinness 0 0-0 0, Malik 1 0-0 2, Dorta 0 4-6 4, O’Connor 2 5-6 9, Achter 2 2-3 6, Vandiver 2 0-0 4, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Schleusner 7 3-5 18. Totals 21 14-20 61.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 2 (Pierson, Branner), Washington and Lee 5 (Prechel 4, Schleusner).
