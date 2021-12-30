Rosemary Pierson came off the bench and scored a career-high 15 points, including 10 at the charity stripe, but Bridgewater struggled offensively in the fourth quarter and ultimately suffered a 74-64 non-conference loss to Pfeiffer in women’s basketball action on the road Thursday.
Julia Williams also had a career-best 13 points for the Eagles (5-5) while Strasburg graduate Jaden Alsberry finished with nine points, 14 rebounds and a pair of blocks in the loss.
Also chipping in for BC was Erika Nettles with seven points, six rebounds and a pair of steals.
Bridgewater 18 18 18 10 — 64
Pfeiffer 14 19 19 22 74
BRIDGEWATER (64) — Nettles 3 1-3 7, Alsberry 2 5-7 9, Wiles 0 1-2 1, Williams 5 1-2 13, Shifflett 1 2-2 4, Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Huskey 2 2-2 6, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, Maynard 1 1-1 3, Pierson 2 10-12 15, Horton 0 0-0 0, Pick 2 0-0 4, Dailey 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 23-31 64.
PFEIFFER (74) — Bentley 2 7-10 12, Hudler 4 2-2 13, Bynum 5 2-2 13, Ellison 4 4-6 12, Johnson 0 4-4 4, Finch 1 0-0 3, Peters 3 2-2 9, Wilkins 1 0-2 3, Sidbury 0 0-0 0, Ochoa-Contreras 0 0-0 0, Boyd 0 0-0 0, Mills 1 0-0 2, Burnette 1 1-2 3, Greene 0 0-0 0, Soublet 0 0-0 0, Roland 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 22-30 74.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 3 (Williams 2, Pierson), Pfeiffer 8 (Hudler 3, Bentley, Bynum, Finch, Peters, Wilkins).
