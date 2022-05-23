Looking to turn around its women’s basketball program, Bridgewater College went with a proven winner in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, announcing the hiring on Monday of former Guilford College coach Stephanie Flamini.
Flamini comes to Bridgewater after a season away from coaching. Prior to that, she spent 18 years leading the Quakers, amassing a record of 287-171. Flamini was also named the ODAC coach of the year in 2016 and 2019 and led Guilford to three ODAC titles and four NCAA Division III tournament appearances.
“She’s had a successful career as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Bridgewater athletic director Curt Kendall said during an introductory news conference. “We’re happy to have her and we’re thankful for that. We’re getting a very experienced young lady who has a great winning attitude and in our minds will make a great winning impact on our program.
Flamini spent last season as a senior associate athletic director at the University of Hartford, helping that school in its transition from Division I to Division III. She replaces Jason Asbell, who spent one season as the Eagles head coach, going 11-17 and 7-10 in ODAC play.
“It’s great to be back in the ODAC,” Flamini said. “I’m looking forward to working with the Bridgewater community and trying to get this thing going.”
Kendall said the Eagles had several qualified coaches interested in the job, but ultimately Flamini’s track record in the conference was hard to top. Flamini spent three seasons as the head coach at Chowan prior to taking over at Guilford, giving her an overall record of 342-212.
A Pennsylvania native, Flamini also served as an assistant at Shippensburg and West Chester in her home state.
“We had probably one of the best pools of candidates of employees in the time I’ve been here for any head coaching position,” Kendall said. “It was a great pool to choose from and we feel very good about where we are heading with our new hire.”
Flamini’s experience in the ODAC was a draw from the Bridgewater point of view. But the Eagles’ place in the conference also attracted the new coach to the job.
“Bridgewater has a great history and a lot of success and I think I can win here,” Flamini said. “I hadn’t lost the fire, so I didn’t have to build it back up. I watched ODAC games. I watched games on TV. I really missed it. As a coach you watch any game thinking about what you’d done. It’s fun to watch, but now it’s good to be back. But I didn’t really want to go to any other conference. I wanted to be in the ODAC. I wouldn’t come back if I wasn’t in the ODAC. I’m glad this opened up and it worked out well.”
