BRIDGEWATER — It came down to the wire, but Bridgewater College gutted out the win in its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchup of the season.
After scooping up a late game fumble, the Eagles were set up with good field position, which led to Albert Mensah pushing through for an 8-yard touchdown with under four minutes to go and ultimately leading Bridgewater to a 27-17 win over Hampden-Sydney on Saturday at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
“The fumble that we got there in the fourth quarter was probably as big a play as any,” BC head coach Scott Lemn said. “The ability we showed to be able to run the ball was something that we’ve talked about with our club and have wanted to emphasize.”
Lemn said on Wednesday that his team needed to be ready to respond to adversity. The Eagles faced their fair share of adversity on Saturday as quarterback Malcolm Anderson threw two interceptions in the first quarter and they weren’t able to score before the end of the half despite being on Hampden Sydney’s 1-yard line.
Lemn said the team was disappointed that they gave up a score before the end of the half, but that the locker room is mature and they knew the game was tied with plenty of football left to play.
“I think we got over our disappointment once we got to our lockers, got a drink and understood it’s a tie game and we got 30 minutes to decide it,” Lemn said. “That’s the kind of locker room as a coach you like to walk into, not one that you just see long faces and guys with a lot of disbelief.”
The Tigers pushed the pace on their first drive with 10 plays for 52 yards. A great Bridgewater defensive effort forced Hampden-Sydney to settle for three points and on its first offensive play, quarterback Malcolm Anderson cut through the defense on a 75-yard touchdown run.
“We get the high snap and I pull it down and [Lemn] is always like, ‘Run the run,’” Anderson said. “I went to follow my path and no one was there and we get further down the field, I see the corner coming. …I was just going to let him tackle me, call it a play. …He missed, so I just saw the end zone and went and scored.”
The Tigers responded quickly as they drove back down the field and got in the end zone on a 12-yard pass to Austin Fernandez. The Eagles knotted the game at 10 on a 29-yard field goal from Jackson Hendren. Both teams notched rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, which left the game tied at 17 entering the fourth.
The Eagles and Tigers traded the ball back and forth in the fourth quarter with neither team making much headway offensively. Tucker Harris was the Eagle that grabbed the key fumble with 5:44 to go that set Bridgewater up on Hampden-Sydney’s 29. On five plays for 29 yards, the Eagles made it to the end zone with the 8-yard carry from Mensah capping the drive off.
“It was an awesome feeling, having everybody cheering [and] jumping around,” Mensah said. “It’s also hard trying to keep your composure and making sure that you finish the game.”
Bridgewater’s defense was led in tackles by Aaron Moore with 10 while Shawn Harris and Val West raked in seven total tackles. Lemn said those three players are the backbone of the BC defense and are built to make plays.
The head coach added that he's proud that his defense held the Tigers to 17 points — a team that was averaging 47 points going into Saturday.
“Our defense should feel really confident,” Lemn said. “The weather wasn’t really the factor it was going to be. … I don’t think it caused the fumbles or any slips there.”
Mensah was fed the ball most in the rushing department with 22 carries for 92 yards. The Eagles are now 4-0 this season and with their first ODAC win under their belt, Mensah believes they have a good measure of who the team is.
“I feel like we’re just going to review the film [and] continue to build on who we are,” Mensah said. “We can’t underestimate any opponent, we just got to play our game and do the best we can.”
The Eagles host unbeaten Shenandoah next Saturday in another ODAC clash.
Anderson said he is excited for the team after the win and when it comes to Shenandoah, they’re very familiar with each other.
“They’re not going to change anything, we’re not going to change much [and] we just got to execute,” Anderson said. “We can be a consistent team and we’re going to have to be consistent against Shenandoah. I’m excited to play them again.”
Hampden-Sydney 10 0 7 0 — 17
Bridgewater 7 3 7 10 — 27
First Quarter
HSC — Breedlove 30 kick, 11:20
BC — Anderson 75 run (Hendren kick), 11:05
HSC — Fernandez 12 pass from Bernard (Breedlove kick), 7:02
Second Quarter
BC — Hendren 29 goal, 7:14
Third Quarter
BC — Anderson 3 run (Hendren kick), 9:57
HSC — Frost 3 run (Breedlove kick), 7:55
Fourth Quarter
BC — Mensah 8 run (Hendren kick), 3:43
BC — Hendren 28 field goal, 0:19
Individual Stats
Rushing — HSC: Frost 14-39, Jones 4-15, Fernandez 1-0, Bernard 3-0. BC: Anderson 7-109, Mensah 22-92, Robinson Jr. 7-23, Wood 3-5, Drumgoole 1-0, Gilliam 1-0.
Passing — HSC: Bernard 26-44-1-320. BC: Anderson 10-18-0-121, Wood 5-9-0-105.
Receiving — HSC: Fernandez 8-135, Cunningham 6-78, Byler 6-60, Jones 2-9, Frost 2-7, Daniel 1-25, Whitby 1-6, Matejowsky 0-0. BC: Watkins 4-61, Tucker 3-104, Gilliam 2-14, Robinson Jr. 2-12, Jenkins 2-8, Drumgoole 1-20, Mensah 1-7.
