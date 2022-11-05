BRIDGEWATER — Home is where the heart is and that was certainly the case for Bridgewater College this season.
The Eagles ended an over eight-minute third-quarter drive with a touchdown that put them ahead of Washington and Lee 13-6, which was all they needed offensively to seal the deal on Saturday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference football action at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
Second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn felt they would have to keep the Generals under 200 rushing yards to come away with the win, and they did just that.
He said after the game that he’s proud of his defense and is happy with the win.
“Just being able to come away with this kind of victory against a team that won the conference last year [and] for all purposes, is a great program,” second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said. “One you want to model yourself after in the way that they play, in the way that their performance goes. Couldn’t be more excited right now for our guys.”
The Eagles defense held the Generals to six points — a team that averaged 28 points per game going in — and forced a turnover on downs on their last two offensive drives of the game.
Lemn said he the Generals took a big blow not having their starting quarterback, Stephen Murrin.
The Generals were first to strike in the second quarter when senior running back Harry Crutcher capped off an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown carry. Looking to put up an extra point, Tucker Harris came up with the block.
Bridgewater looked to score before halftime and with 19 seconds to go, quarterback Jaylen Wood scrambled out to his right and found Dylan Maclachlan, who took it to the end zone on a 42-yard touchdown pass.
“Me and Jaylen, we have some special connection,” Maclachlan said. “It was a scramble play, he just found me over the middle and I just did what I could to find the end zone.”
Lemn told his quarterbacks that being a difference-maker as runners leads to success against Washington and Lee.
He said they did a great job running scrambles for first downs and picking up big yardage on called running plays.
“We knew that we were going to have to do our bread and butter really well,” Lemn said. “It was a quick game today for us in the pass game [and] simple runs in the run game, but we knew that the quarterbacks being the x-factor in the run game would be really important.”
Unfortunately for the Eagles, kicker Jackson Hendren missed the extra-point attempt — keeping the score tied at 6-6. Bridgewater used up over eight minutes of clock in the third quarter on a drive that went 80 yards on 15 plays.
The drive was finished off when Wood found Freddie Watkins, a Stuarts Draft alum, for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Wood, who threw for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 12 completed passes, said it was about execution and getting better as the game went on.
“That’s definitely what we did on offense and defense, defense played their tails off and the offense picked up their slack,” Wood said. “It was a good job on both ends, solid game.”
The last time the Eagles (8-1, 5-1 ODAC) went undefeated at home during the regular season was in 2019, the year they won the ODAC title.
They lost at home, however, to Delaware Valley that year in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
It was senior day at Jopson, and Lemn is glad that they’ll be able to say they went unbeaten at home in their last year and get pictures on the field with the scoreboard in the background.
“What a great tradition that we have here, there’s going to be a lot of things about this season that fade away but looking at that picture, they’re going to be able to tell the stories of one another,” Lemn said. “Whether it’s about a game, or it’s about something that happened in the locker room, or off the field or just memories they had throughout their time. I think that’s what’s so great about this.”
For Maclachlan, the fifth-year wide receiver rang the victory bell one last time at Bridgewater. To come away with the win in his last home game is an “indescribable” feeling for him.
“Going out like this at home, after last season, I’m just so proud of everybody,” Maclachlan said. “The atmosphere was great today, the weather was as good as it could be and it’s just a great team sport. I just love this sport so much.”
Washington and Lee 0 6 0 0 — 6
Bridgewater 0 6 7 0 — 13
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
WLU — Crutcher 1 run (kick failed), 4:17
BC — Maclachlan 42 pass from Wood (kick failed), 0:19
Third Quarter
BC — Watkins 9 pass from Wood (Hendren kick), 3:04
Individual Stats
Rushing:
WLU — Hildebrandt 21-76, Wertz 7-30, Bland 2-21, Romero 3-19, Crutcher 7-18, Davin 4-16, Mohamed 2-7. BC — Mensah 13-46, Wood 10-44, Anderson 5-9, Jenkins 1-8, Robinson Jr. 6-3, Drumgoole 1-(-5).
Passing: WLU — Davin 4-8-0-38, Hildebrandt 0-3-0-0. BC — Wood 12-16-2-115, Anderson 5-8-0-45.
Receiving:
WLU — Bland 2-36, Duggins 1-2, Romero 1-0, Vaught 0-0, Novak 0-0. BC — Maclachlan 1-42, Gilliam 5-39, Johnson 2-20, Green 2-18, Jenkins 1-15, Watkins 2-15, Tucker 3-6, Beck 1-5.
