In its first game in a week, Bridgewater College took a tough loss at home.
The Eagles (2-3, 0-1 ODAC) were overwhelmed by the Guilford Quakers (5-2, 1-0 ODAC) as they were soundly defeated 58-41 on Saturday at Nininger Hall in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.
This was Bridgewater’s first ODAC game of the season. The Eagles shot 23.5% from the field compared to Guilford shooting at 34.9%. BC head coach Steven Enright felt it just wasn’t his team's game to win.
“I think we have to defend the rebounds, certainly better than we did,” Enright said. “On the offensive side of the ball, we’re a little out of sync right now, and we have to fix that. I just think we struggled all around, didn’t have it [and] wasn’t our day.”
Sophomore forward Landon Hawes drained the opening 3-pointer, but after that, it was all downhill for the Eagles.
The Quakers proceeded to go on a 16-0 run in the first half and led by as many as 15, netting five 3-pointers as well. The Eagles were out-rebounded 27-13. Guilford guard Tyler Dearman put up 10 points while Hawes led the Eagles with five.
The Eagles suffered 11 turnovers in the first half and the Quakers notched 12 points off turnovers. Enright felt moving screens, out of sync timing and some charges were the biggest factor in Bridgewater’s struggle to keep possession.
“Would’ve liked to have seen a better performance in the ball security side of things, but it’s a young team,” Enright said. “We’re figuring stuff out, they’re learning and we’ve got some moving pieces. It’ll come together.”
The Quakers kept pouring it on in the second half by putting up 23 points and leading by as many as 30. Towards the end of the game, the Eagles went on an 8-point run — their best of the game — but Guilford’s massive lead would be too much to overcome.
Will Dunlap led the Eagles in points with 10 while Liam Caswell and Shod Smith each tallied eight. Enright was able to find bright spots in the lopsided loss.
“Will Dunlap played an expanded role today, he had six rebounds, I thought he played well,” Enright said. “Shod is finding his form. I thought we had some good effort from Keiman Dillon off the bench, I thought Liam Caswell was solid in his minutes. I think there are some pieces there, we just got to put it together.”
After the loss, Enright told his team they need to get tougher and compete better. He said it’s about growth and attitude.
“Our attitude here [is] we got to be more competitive,” Enright said. “We have to grow from these losses and keep getting better.”
The Eagles travel to Roanoke on Wednesday to face the Maroons and travel to Washington D.C. on Saturday to play the Catholic Cardinals.
Moving forward, Enright said his team’s mindset must be to get better.
“I think our guys learned today that we just played an upper echelon team that can win the league,” Enright said. “In order for us to be in that conversation, we’ve got to compete harder [and] we got to be there. We’ve got to get better.”
