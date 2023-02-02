Bridgewater came out on top in a battle of one the biggest Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivalries.
The Eagles pulled away late in the second to secure a 69-57 win over Eastern Mennonite in ODAC men's basketball action on Wednesday at Yoder Arena.
BC head coach Steven Enright was happy to pick up a conference road win, noting they've struggled on the road throughout the season.
"I think we thought we could really offensive rebound them, which we did," Enright said. "I think we guarded well, and that has to be our thing throughout here and through the end of the season. We've gotta be a defensive-minded, tough, gritty team that can grind out low-scoring games, and we've been doing that as of late."
Due to injury, the Royals were without their starting point guard, DaiJordan Brown.
EMU head coach Melvin Felix said playing without a key starter was a challenge, but he felt they adjusted as best as they could.
"Without him out there, I still feel like we handled things fairly well," Felix said. "I think Andre [Pacheco] stepped in and handled the pressure. We had other guys step in and have to dribble and do some of the things [DaiJordan] has to do, and they handled it fairly well today."
Felix is hopeful for Brown to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Ferrum but said it's day-to-day at this point.
Aaron Oates and Shod Smith led the Eagles with 15 points each. Oates grabbed eight rebounds, while Smith collected three of his own.
Smith said they had a next-play mentality and kept the pressure on both sides of the ball. He felt previous practice situations helped BC pull away from Eastern Mennonite in the final minutes.
"We really practice those scenarios," Smith said. "We'll do a scenario where we're down 10 with three minutes to go or something. We practice for it."
For EMU, sophomore Michael Watlington tallied a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Watlington felt they ultimately beat themselves and didn't battle back when Bridgewater had momentum.
"We're a young team, so I think we just have to build our chemistry up and keep going through these battles together," Watlington said. "We're a very good team, just very young. We just got to keep battling and pushing through, so eventually we can beat a big team like [Randolph-Macon]."
Neither team got off to a strong start, as both shot a combined 16 percent in the first six minutes. The Royals started to get on a roll and led by seven when Bridgewater called time with just over 11 minutes to go.
"We got off to a pretty shaky start," Enright said. "I think they had more energy [and] more pop. In a game like this, you have to throw out the records. They're a better team than their record [shows]. They shoot really well and they have a couple of good players."
The Royals maintained their lead for most of the first half until the Eagles went on a 10-0 run in the final minutes — tying the game heading into halftime. The Royals shot 33 percent in the first half, while Bridgewater shot 29 percent.
The Eagles took their first lead of the game to start the second half. They maintained a steady lead throughout but started to pull away by double digits in the last five minutes.
Down by six with seven minutes remaining, Watlington was called for a technical foul after taunting following a block. That led to two made free throws from Bridgewater's Alec Topper.
Felix said Watlington's block was one of the biggest of the game, as it sent the ball out of bounds with three seconds on the shot clock. He said Watlington is a young player and has yet to be in those situations.
"The new rule with taunting, it's a little less forgiving," Felix said. "Given it's a rivalry game, it's a lot of things going on. That was the conversation, in those situations you got to be more composed. You haven't been in these situations, but you got to learn from this [and] this can't happen again. It wasn't malicious in any way. It's just the rule now."
Many Bridgewater games this season have come down to the final possessions, so it felt good for Smith and the team to have a more comfortable win.
"We get more room to play comfortably, instead of trying to rush a shot to end the game or something," Smith said.
The Eagles (11-9, 6-5 ODAC) return home to host Randolph-Macon on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Royals (5-16, 1-11 ODAC) host Ferrum on Saturday.
The Eagles have been victorious over Eastern Mennonite in their last three matchups, and Smith knows the importance of defeating their crosstown foe.
"They've been preaching to us of how big of a game it is," Smith said. "To get the win, that's really big for us and our confidence."
Bridgewater 26 43 — 69
Eastern Mennonite 26 31 — 57
BRIDGEWATER (69) — Ward 0 0-0 0, Ballou 0 0-0 0, Smith 6 1-1 15, Hawes 4 1-1 11, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Oates 5 5-6 15, Topper 2 4-4 8, Pack 1 3-4 5, Caswell 3 1-2 9, Dunlap 2 0-0 6, Hawk 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 15-18 69.
EASTERN MENNONITE (57) — Davis 1 0-0 2, Mahlong 4 2-4 11, Burkholder 2 4-4 8, Pacheco 1 2-2 4, McCord 3 0-0 8, Hagerman 2 4-5 9, Watlington 6 0-0 13, Ondrus 0 2-2 2, McIntyre 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-17 57.
3-Point Goals – Bridgewater 8 (Smith 2, Hawes 2, Caswell 2, Dunlap 2), Eastern Mennonite 5 (Mahlong, McCord 2, Hagerman, Watlington).
