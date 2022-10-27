After getting back to its winning ways, Bridgewater College looks to keep the momentum going.
The Eagles (6-1, 3-1 ODAC) gutted out a hard-fought 23-16 win over the Averett Cougars last week on homecoming weekend. Now, they travel to Ferrum College to face the Cougars (1-6, 1-3 ODAC) in another Old Dominion Athletic Conference clash.
After another fourth quarter comeback, second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said after Saturday’s win that they have “impressive” second half stats. Yet, he would like to be a first half team and get ahead early rather than have to come from behind. This week, Lemn said the team's competitiveness will help them put together four quarters of football.
“At the end of the day, our guys understand the situation that we’re in and we’ve done it before,” Lemn said. “It’s not something that’s outside of our skill and we’re not asking them to do anything that we don’t feel like they can’t do.”
Lemn said as execution increases, productivity increases as well. The Eagles struggled with penalties against the Cougars as they had 11 flags for 97 yards.
On Saturday, Lemn said he goes back and tries to see the game through the referee’s lenses. After taking a closer look, he has a better idea of what happened.
“A couple of them were guys playing hard and a couple of them were guys needing to walk away at the end of plays,” Lemn said. “Not doing anything extra after a play, those ones are easily eliminated. The false starts, we’ve got to increase our focus and that gets into how we can start faster.”
Junior linebacker Jalen Cunningham racked up six total tackles against Averett. He has 17 total tackles this season. For the defense, Cunningham said they’re focusing on “day one stuff,” such as fitting gaps correctly in preparation for Ferrum.
“They have a very good run game,” Cunningham said. “The rushing attack’s always there, we want to kinda get them out of their element and make them throw.”
Senior running back Albert Mensah contributed in a big way last week with 65 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Mensah has accumulated 267 rushing yards this season, averaging 3.4 yards a carry.
Mensah said the offense is focused on staying efficient and consistent as it’s something they’ve struggled with throughout the season.
“That’s something we really want to do, sticking to who we are and keeping our identity,” Mensah said. “We really want to get consistent and maintain drives, go out there, execute and perfect what we usually do. Because we know when we get that down, we’re able to keep moving the ball and we’re pretty hard to stop.”
The Eagles dropped their last matchup with Ferrum 14-10 at home back on Oct. 9, 2021. The Panthers are coming off a fourth quarter win of their own. They were tied at 17 with Guilford going into the fourth and put up 14 unanswered points for their first win of the season.
Despite their struggles, Lemn believes Ferrum is playing with more confidence than ever before.
“They’re a team that should, [they’re] starting to find their footing with who their quarterback is,” Lemn said. “As they’ve been able to do that, they’ve been able to establish an identity on offense behind having a quarterback like that.”
Like Bridgewater, the Panthers have rotated between quarterbacks this year. They’ve been led by sophomore Brayden Hawkins, who’s thrown for 503 yards and two touchdowns.
The Panthers have only one win this season but Mensah said they can’t overlook any opponent. They’re going to treat Ferrum like any other opponent.
“We got to go out there and play like we play every game,” Mensah said. “We got to treat them like an opponent that’s a force to be reckoned with.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Ferrum. The Eagles are aiming for their seventh win of the season and Lemn feels they can get a dominant win over any team they play. Lemn said their biggest strategy is try to do the things they’ve done successfully on offense.
“That’s continuing to move the football, taking advantage when we can push the ball down the field and the shots we can hit down the field,” Lemn said. “On defense, it’s being able to disrupt their run game, make them one dimensional and from there, be able to pressure the quarterback.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.