Bridgewater is looking to take sole possession of first place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
After a gutsy win over Shenandoah last week, the Eagles face perhaps their biggest challenge yet this season in nationally-ranked and unbeaten Randolph-Macon on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Ashburn.
“I think this team’s goal at the beginning of the year [was] we’d like to win the ODAC, but you got to play week in and week out,” BC head coach Scott Lemn said. “I think what it [a win] would mean is we’re one step closer to our goal with our goals more in our control than having to count on other people and having to count on other teams beating somebody else.”
The Eagles (6-0, 2-0 ODAC) defeated the Hornets 23-17 last week in what wasn’t their best game offensively. Yet, their defense made keys play and held on enough to help the team come away with the big-time win.
Lemn said earlier this week that he believes consistency will be the key to get the offense going.
“We had a bunch of mental errors and missed assignments on Saturday that led to that inconsistency on offense,” Lemn said. “We just weren’t quite in sync the way that we needed to be on offense and the way that we’ll need to be to continue to play in big games. Thankfully, our special teams and our defense set us up so well.”
Senior running back Ronald Robinson Jr. said the offense knows what it needs to do, but simply hasn't been executing. The unit noticed it hasn't played its best throughout the year, so the offense is trying to focus in and fix the small things.
Robinson said he's confident the team is skilled enough and it’s a good feeling that if the team can execute, they will succeed.
“It’s very promising because we know we haven’t played our best football so far,” Robinson said. “We’re working to get it that way and I just feel like once we see that, it’s going to be very fun to watch on the field, especially from the offensive perspective.”
Two Bridgewater defensive players earned honors for their performance as senior defensive back Shawn Harris was named the ODAC Defensive Player of the Week and DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week. Redshirt junior cornerback Aaron Moore, meanwhile, was named to D3football.com's national team of the week.
Junior defensive back Val West is coming off notching four total tackles in the win over Shenandoah. Looking forward to the Yellow Jackets (6-0, 2-0 ODAC), he said he thinks they have a good offensive line and running game. West said the defense has to do its part and get off the field when it’s time and make plays when needed.
“It’s going to take everything we’ve got from everybody,” West said. “You know it’s going to be a big game because we’re both undefeated, but our mindset is just go 1-0 every week.”
Randolph-Macon is coming off a lopsided 55-7 win over Averett. The Yellow Jackets have scored 41 points or more in every game this season and allowed no more than 20 points in a single game.
Lemn said, as a team, the Eagles know that’s going to be a physical matchup and that Randolph-Macon's schemes make it a challenge to know what’s to come.
“They throw a variety of formations at you, so you can’t get ready for everything,” Lemn said. “They’re going to show you things you haven’t seen from their offensive side. From the defensive side [it’s] really the similar thing. …Just when you think you’ve got it, they throw a little wrinkle in there.”
The Eagles have battled back from adversity multiple times this year, such as being down 14-3 to Gettysburg at halftime only to come back and win 29-14. Last week, they were down by eight to the Hornets entering the fourth quarter and came out with the win.
West feels like his team is definitely capable of getting another big win Saturday.
“I’m always going to believe in our team and our guys,” West said. “I’m always going to believe that when it comes to that time, we’re going to be able to do what we got to do to get the win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.