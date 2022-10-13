Bridgewater and Randolph-Macon will add to their storied history this Saturday.
In a rivalry that dates back to 1926, the Eagles and the Yellow Jackets are no strangers to each other. The Yellow Jackets have ultimately gotten the upper hand in the rivalry with a record of 62-17-3, but both teams enter this weekend unbeaten.
The Eagles will look to defy the odds when they travel to Randolph-Macon on Saturday, where the winner will take over sole possession of first place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
The last time they took down the Yellow Jackets was in 2019 when they claimed the ODAC title in their 10-0 regular season.
Three-time all-ODAC linebacker and current Bridgewater running backs coach Gary Ramey Jr. remembers that game all too well. After losing in overtime to Randolph-Macon in 2018, it fueled the Eagles to beat them the following season.
“I think as a program, it felt good to knock them off their pedestal that season,” Ramey Jr. said. “Beating them was trying to re-establish that Bridgewater’s no sleeper in the conference either. That’s been the goal ever since is to continue to get back to the top.”
Ever since then, Ramey Jr. believes it’s special every time the two programs face off.
Last year, the Eagles fell to the Yellow Jackets 31-13 in the first year under head coach Scott Lemn. He doesn’t believe there’s much difference in playing Randolph-Macon than some of the other ODAC teams.
“I think that the history’s built in and I think right now the thing that builds up to it is they’ve won a bunch of championships in our conference,” Lemn said. “I think they’ve had successful seasons every year and have really been, along with us [and] Washington Lee, one of the standard-bearers of the conference.”
Senior defensive back Shawn Harris recalls Randolph-Macon as always being the team to beat since he was a freshman. He looks at them as a well-coached, well-organized team but not an unbeatable team.
“My tenure, it's just Randolph-Macon has always been the team to beat,” Harris said. “This is a really big game coming up.”
Ramey Jr. believes there isn’t one ODAC team that wins every year but when it comes to Randolph-Macon, it has to be respected as a team and program. He said they do things different than other conference team, which is why they’ve had so much success.
“I think when it comes to them, you know you’re going to get their best shot because they’re a disciplined team,” Ramey Jr. said. “It does feel good when you beat them because they are, some would say, one side of the spectrum of the ODAC when it comes to how the programs are.”
When reflecting on memories of playing Randolph-Macon, one that stands out to Ramey Jr. was the opening drive in the 2019 game. He recalls the Yellow Hornets ran counter his direction three to four plays in a row.
Ramey Jr. was quickly reminded defending Randolph-Macon’s running game was different from practice repetitions.
“That’s just because they do it really well there, they teach those guys the right things [and] they really care about their jobs on the field,” Ramey Jr. said. “It quickly woke me up that we were in a real ball game and it was no longer practice.”
The Eagles will look to beat the Yellow Jackets for the first time since the triumphant 2019 ODAC title win.
For Ramey Jr., to win this game and move into the ODAC lead would mean a lot.
“I think ultimately in this conference [with] how competitive it is among those top teams any given year, you can’t really afford to lose,” Ramey Jr. said. “Every single week, you’re trying to go 1-0 but the constant reminder in the back of your head all year is, ‘When’s Macon coming up?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.