CHARLOTTESVILLE — Junior utility player Abby Weaver had a three-run homer in the first inning, and graduate student Tori Gilbert added a two-run shot in the second as Virginia coasted to a 10-2 non-conference softball victory over James Madison on Tuesday.
Eden Bigham, the freshman pitcher from Rustburg who was a nightmare for local teams in recent years at the high school level, picked up her 12th win of the season. She allowed one run on five hits and a trio of walks while striking out five in five innings of work.
“We were super gritty after the crazy travel situation over the weekend,” Cavaliers head coach Joanna Harding said. “The team handled uncontrollable factors like champs. I’m proud of them for coming out and competing with a pretty limited scout. It was awesome to see that and see some players get in for some game action.”
Gilbert now ranks second all-time in home runs at U.Va., with 33.
For the Dukes (23-14), freshman Kylah Berry tossed four innings, striking out five, while classmate KK Mathias had two hits, a run scored, and an RBI and junior Kylee Gleason had two hits and an RBI.
Graduate student Avery Pinder, sophomore Abbie Campbell, and freshman Bella Henzler each added a hit for JMU in the road setback.
The Cavaliers are back in action at home this weekend with a Friday opener for a three-game series against Atlantic Coast Conference opponent Louisville, while the Dukes will hit the road to face Marshall in a three-game Sun Belt Conference series on Friday at 1 p.m.
With the win over JMU on Tuesday, Virginia (29-15) surpassed last season’s win total, and the 29 wins are the most since the 2010 team posted 34 wins on the way to an NCAA Regional appearance.
“We know it’s going to be a competitive weekend with Louisville coming to town and it being senior weekend,” Harding said. “We know there will be a lot of emotion, and this was a great way to go into the weekend knowing we have a lot on the line.”
