GREENSBORO, N.C. – Early-season football kickoff times and television assignments were announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday.
Virginia opens its season with a 7:30 p.m. start in Charlottesville against FCS William & Mary on an ACC regional sports network affiliate. The Cavaliers’ matchup at home against Illinois (11 a.m. on Sept. 11) and ACC opener at North Carolina (Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.) will be shown on ACC Network.
UVa’s first ACC home game is set for 7 p.m. against Wake Forest on Sept. 24 and ESPN2 will televise the contest. The Thursday, Sept. 30 showdown at Miami will begin at 7:30 on ESPN.
Virginia Tech opens the season on ESPN on Friday, Sept. 3 against North Carolina at 6 p.m.
The Hokies’ first-ever meeting with Middle Tennessee State the following week will kickoff at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra and their rivalry contest for Sept. 18 at West Virginia is set for noon on FS1.
In other area college sports Thursday:
Five Dukes Earn All-State Honors
HAMPTON – Five James Madison men’s soccer players earned VaSID University Division All-State honors by the organization.
TJ Bush was named VaSID Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team all-state selection. Melker Anshelm joined Bush on the first team.
Second-team all-state choices were Axel Ahlander, Luca Erhardt and Tom Judge. Ahlander was also the VaSID Rookie of the Year.
BC’s Calabrese Selected To ASG
Bridgewater College standout Justin Calabrese was selected to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Senior All-Star Game, the school announced.
The game is set for 4 p.m. today at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.
Calabrese was a second-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference choice this spring, tallying 16 goals and nine assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.