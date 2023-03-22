At just 23 years old, Mikaela Brooks serves as the interim head coach of the Eastern Mennonite women's lacrosse team.
The former four-year player at Bridgewater took over the reins of the EMU program unexpectedly in November after Katie Russo stepped down. Russo had been the head coach since the program's inception in late 2019.
The one-win Royals have yet to produce the results they've wanted so far, but Brooks has been happy to see the progression and leadership shown in her young team.
At 23, Brooks had many conversations with mentors before becoming a head coach to ensure she understood the role.
She's learning to be comfortable in the role at a young age, and she's enjoying it so far.
"It has definitely been a very rewarding experience," Brooks said. "As an assistant, yes, the losses matter. But you don't really wear them. As a head coach, you do. … I think we look like a lacrosse team. We look faster, we look more aggressive on certain aspects of the ball, and I really enjoy that."
Brooks picked up her first career win as a head coach on Mar. 15 in EMU's 19-9 non-conference rout of Waynesburg.
Freshman midfielder Alex Palizzi scored four goals on nine shots in that game. Palizzi describes Brooks as the "best coach ever."
She has a "very close" relationship with Brooks and feels it's beneficial to the program to have a coach close to their age.
"I can definitely go to her about anything," Palizzi said. "I definitely feel like it was a really good change to the program having somebody closer to our age to be able to actually have someone to confide in about problems, because she understands more. She just got out of college herself. … I definitely enjoy having her as our coach."
Taylor Parker said it was effortless to build a relationship with Brooks. The freshman midfielder attested to the benefit of having a coach who's around their age.
"She's fresh out of college [and] she knows exactly what we're going through," Parker said. "She just makes it easy to click with her. I think the first day that I met her, we were instantly talking and getting to know each other. It was simple [and] it wasn't forced or anything."
Brooks said she's had people say the Royals look like a better team than last year, and that's all she can ask for. She looks forward to what the program looks like in the coming years.
"We are leaving 110 percent on the field in every moment of the game," Brooks said. "I think you're definitely seeing it. It's not as consistent as I'd like it to be, but we're getting there. I always tell everybody, give [it] three or four years to see what EMU lacrosse looks like. It's going to be a completely different ballgame."
