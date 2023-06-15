Mikaela Brooks is officially on the other side of the Route 42 rivalry.
Eastern Mennonite athletic director Carrie Bert announced that Brooks, a former standout player for Bridgewater College, has officially been named the new head women’s lacrosse coach for the Royals.
Brooks took over the program as the interim head coach in October after former head coach, Katie Russo, resigned from EMU. She now becomes just the second coach ever in program history.
"Coach Brooks joined the EMU Athletics Department as a GA after a great collegiate career," Bert said. "She has shown strong interpersonal skills for recruiting, a high game IQ, and commitment to the work of the department as a whole,” Bert said in a statement released by the school this week. “I am grateful that Coach Brooks is enthusiastic about moving into the head coach role. She has shown a willingness to learn, seek conversation with mentors, and understands the challenges and opportunities associated with a fledgling program. Coach Brooks is ready to lead these Royals."
In 2023, under Brooks, the Royals matched their win total from the previous three seasons combined. The team averaged eight goals a game, their highest total since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
"I have learned so much this past season and I am so thankful for the opportunity to stay and lead this program," Brooks said. "I would like to thank President Huxman, athletic director Carrie Bert, Mary Jensen and the search committee for all their efforts and for giving me the opportunity to lead the Royals. The support and guidance I have received throughout this process has been uncanny.”
