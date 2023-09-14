Despite coming back from a three-goal deficit with under 25 minutes remaining, Eastern Mennonite came up just short.
The Royals trailed by three late but got two goals to make it an intriguing match late before ultimately falling short 3-2 to non-conference opponent Southern Virginia in men's soccer action on Wednesday in Buena Vista.
Senior forward Ariel Bonilla and freshman forward Yan Cesar each scored for EMU.
In goal, sophomore keeper Andrew Arledge finished with four saves for the Royals.
EMU (2-2-1) is back in action Saturday in Staunton against in-state foe Mary Baldwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.