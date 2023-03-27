After two difficult losses on Sunday, Eastern Mennonite head coach Adam Posey said it’s a matter of getting more consistent moving forward.
The Royals fell 16-5 in Game 1 and 9-3 in Game 2 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader against Ferrum in Harrisonburg.
Posey said the losses were also a matter of not executing, which he feels his young squad has struggled with throughout the year.
“It’s been a consistent theme,” Posey said. “I think one of the tough things you get at any college program is we had some guys that have been good for us for a long time that are no longer here. These guys are learning what it takes for this team to have that level of consistency and success.”
The Royals scored 14 hits in the opening game with Logan Mason, Ethan Spraker, Nick Arnold, Matthew Harding, and Aidan Miller each collecting two hits. Arnold drove in two RBIs in that contest as well.
Hunter West took his fourth loss on the mound after pitching four innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Eastern Mennonite notched three runs off 12 hits in Game 2, led by Mason, Harding, and Gulisano with two hits apiece. Mason, Gulisano, and Cole Bashinski also drove in an RBI apiece.
On the mound, Keenan Fulwood took the loss for EMU after pitching 5.2 innings and sitting four batters down on strikes.
The Royals (5-17, 1-7 ODAC) travel to Shenandoah on Tuesday for another conference battle, then to Lynchburg for a Saturday doubleheader.
With two heavy-hitting ODAC teams coming up, Posey said his team should take the field with no expectations.
“It’s house money,” Posey said. “Nobody would think little Eastern Mennonite can go there and compete, so we oughta be able to play really free, really loose and go let it hang. There should be no tension there.”
Posey believes the theme moving forward is that they simply need to get better.
“That’s all it really comes down to,” Posey said. “When we’re ready to win these games, we’ll win them. Right now, it’s about how much we can learn, in terms of playing baseball, executing at a high level and what it takes to win.”
