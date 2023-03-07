In Fayetteville, N.C., winless Eastern Mennonite trailed by double digits by half and never recovered en route to a non-conference women's lacrosse blowout loss at the hands of Methodist at Monarch Stadium on Monday.
Freshman Alex Palizzi, a Bealeton native, had both goals for the Royals (0-3).
Courtney Crawford, a sophomore midfielder, also assisted in the EMU loss.
The Royals are back in action Saturday at home against Northwestern-St. Paul.
