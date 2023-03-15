Eastern Mennonite hasn't produced the desired results thus far, but that doesn't reflect the team's capabilities and resiliency.
Under new interim head coach and former four-year Bridgewater College player Mikaela Brooks, the Royals (0-4) have learned a lot about themselves through the season's first few games.
Brooks said that anyone who has seen them play knows the girls show relentlessness on the field.
"It's very obvious that we play up until the horn blows that says the game's over," Brooks said. "Most of our goals actually have been scored in the last two minutes of the game. It's just nice to see that no matter what the score is, we're relentless."
The EMU roster is made up of six seniors, five freshmen, and three sophomores. Brooks said they're still finding their "voice" and the right team to make things gel.
She's fortunate to have the seniors leading the way, but it's also essential that the freshmen are making their presence known.
"I think we've all found that no matter where you are in your level at EMU, anybody can be a leader [and] anybody can have a voice," Brooks said. "I think it's really important that they see that happening through the coaching staff as well and they see that we really respect what people are bringing to the table."
Brooks believes she spoke for every college lacrosse coach in the world when she said the conditioning and commitment level is the most significant adjustment to moving up to collegiate play.
Freshman midfielder Alex Palizzi attests to that statement.
"You need to be able to have time outside of just practice to work on your skills," Palizzi said. "You can't expect to get better just by going to practice every day. You need to make time outside of that to be able to get better and work with your teammates on how to get better."
Palizzi has made her mark through the first four games — scoring at least a point in each contest. The Bealeton native was a four-year starter and letter-winner at Liberty-Bealeton High School.
Palizzi credits the seniors for helping the freshmen adjust to the collegiate level by answering any questions they may have. The seniors keep them motivated and don't let them get down no matter what.
"They were also in our shoes once as a freshman learning how to play collegiate ball," Palizzi said. "They're very supportive."
Fellow freshman midfielder Taylor Parker knows playing at the collegiate level is a significant contrast from the previous levels she's played at.
Parker, however, feels some similarity at EMU. She was a four-year starter, and letter winner at Fluvanna County High, which she noted is a relatively new program — making the transition to EMU less challenging.
"Coming to a college where it was also new, it wasn't too bad of an adjustment," Parker said. "I think starting at a new level, it feels like a lot is changing and I think it's just [a matter of] taking time to sit down and think and realize it's not too bad, you just need to work with the people that are around you."
Parker believes the team needs to work harder on and off the field. She feels they need to take the time out of practice to get closer to one another.
Parker said they started as a tightly-knit group overall.
"Team bonding isn't really forced for us," Parker said. "We naturally want to hang out with each other. If somebody is going out to do something or even hitting the wall for wall ball, we send a text and everyone is quick to respond like, 'Yeah, I'm coming right away.'"
Coming in with five other freshmen, Parker has been able to learn a thing or two from them and take on a leadership role of her own.
"I personally have noticed that I've gotten better at trying to help my teammates that haven't been playing as long," Parker said. "They've also helped me learn things that I never thought I'd have to learn."
Palizzi feels the team has made strides this season but knows it takes extra effort to continue improvement. Her goal this season is to do her part as a team player.
"Considering our program is newer, [I'm] just trying to make the team better as a whole," Palizzi said. "[I'm] trying to get our team close [and] hopefully win some games moving forward."
It has yet to be the start to the season the Royals would've wanted, but Brooks believes the best is yet to come. She said the scores didn't reflect the team's potential and noted that every head coach they've faced this year has said they're a changed program.
"We are leaving 110 percent on the field in every moment of the game," Brooks said. "I think you're definitely seeing it. It's not as consistent as I'd like it to be, but we're getting there. I always tell everybody, give [it] three or four years to see what EMU lacrosse looks like. It's going to be a completely different ballgame."
