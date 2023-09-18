It wasn’t a win, but it was a valiant effort.
Eastern Mennonite made the trek to Petersburg and came away with a 1-1 draw against Virginia State in women's soccer action Sunday, remaining winless on the season but earning its second draw of the young season.
Senior forward Lyndsay Harris, a Stuarts Draft alum, had the lone goal for the Royals.
In goal, senior Anna Filipkowski and junior Aja Laun finished with two saves each for EMU.
Eastern Mennonite (0-4-2) is back in action Wednesday with a trip to Ferrum at 7 p.m.
