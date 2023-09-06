In Fredericksburg, a slow start continued for Eastern Mennonite in a 16-25, 16-25, 16-25 loss at the hands of No. 22 Mary Washington in women's volleyball action Tuesday.
Lizzy Kirkton led the way for the Royals (1-4) with eight kills and 12 digs, while Laney Cline added 12 digs and six kills, and Sophia Denby chipped in with six kills of her own.
Also adding to the EMU attack was Karla Hostetter with a trio of aces, while Megan Miller dished out a team-high 11 assists in the loss, and Mara Woolford finished with 12 digs.
EMU returns to action Saturday at home against non-conference foe Dickinson at 3 p.m.
