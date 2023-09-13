The start of conference play brought a stiff test for Eastern Mennonite women’s volleyball.
The Royals hit the road for the first Old Dominion Athletic Conference match on Tuesday, suffering a 25-21, 25-10, 25-17 sweep at the hands of unbeaten Washington and Lee.
Senior outside hitter Lizzy Kirkton had a solid evening for the Royals in the loss, posting nine kills and nine digs, while sophomore middle hitter Laney Cline added eight kills.
Sophia Denby, a sophomore outside hitter, chipped in with seven kills for EMU, while sophomore outside hitter Kenley Smith, a Strasburg product, had a trio of blocks.
Another local product in Karla Hostetter, a junior setter from nearby Eastern Mennonite School, finished with five assists and three aces, while senior setter Megan Miller had 11 assists, and sophomore outside hitter Mara Woolford was strong defensively with six digs.
Manuela Marin, a junior defensive specialist, added 12 digs and six assists for the Royals.
EMU (2-5, 0-1 ODAC) returns to action on Saturday with a non-conference tri-match against Catholic and Gwynedd Mercy in Washington, D.C., with the first match set for 12 p.m.
