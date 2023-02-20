What has been an up-and-down season ended with a topsy-turvy loss.
No. 10 Eastern Mennonite made it a close game at half after falling behind big early, only to let No. 7 Shenandoah pull away in the third for a 70-45 victory in the first round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament on Monday.
With the victory in the opening game, held at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center in Winchester, the Hornets earned the opportunity to advance to the conference quarterfinal round against No. 2 Randolph-Macon on Thursday.
"We will definitely use this to fuel us next season," EMU head coach Jenny Posey said.
The slow start for the Royals ultimately was a sign of things to come for the evening.
Falling behind 13-4 early, EMU was forced to call a timeout in the opening period.
The Royals regrouped quickly behind solid play from sophomore guard Mya Hamlet and eventually cut the lead to 17-11 late in the frame, but the Hornets responded.
Sydney Shepos banked in a 3-pointer from the left wing with 37 seconds remaining in the frame, and she followed it with another jumper just before the quarter buzzer.
By the time it sounded, Shenandoah held a commanding double-digit lead at 22-11.
EMU's Laila Glymph got an early bucket in the second, but the Hornets only stretched the lead more as Teresa Greene scored the first three baskets of the frame for SU.
Trailing 28-13, the Royals called a second timeout in another effort to slow the Hornets.
Once again, the timeout worked as Hamlet and fellow sophomore backcourt mate Trinity Washington hit a pair of 3s, Hamlet scored again, and Lauryn Moore, another sophomore, hit 1-of-2 free throws to get the deficit back to nine with 2:59 until half.
By the time Washington hit a floater with 2:04 remaining to cut the lead to 31-24, the EMU bench had erupted in celebration, and Shenandoah was forced to call timeout.
Out of the break, the Hornets missed another shot, and Washington found Hamlet one more time in transition for a traditional three-point play to cap a 14-3 run. As the teams went to the locker room, the Royals had cut the lead to 31-27 and had the momentum.
"In the second quarter, we started contesting their shooters more and making them put it on the floor," Posey said. The intensity on the defense helped fuel our energy on the offensive end. Trinity Washington was at her best in scoring and finding teammates."
Whatever happened in the SU locker room at the break, however, turned things around.
Fueled by 6-foot-2 center Shawnise Campbell, a sophomore, the Hornets put the game away quickly, scoring the first 20 points of the third quarter to take a 24-point lead.
It wasn't until Moore's 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining in the period that EMU was even able to get on the board, and by that point, the contest had been long decided.
Shenandoah stretched its lead to as many as 27 in the fourth quarter.
"Shenandoah is always a great defensive team and you know you are going to have to find a varsity of ways to score against them," Posey said. "Once they took options away, we had a hard time responding and taking advantage of options that were open."
Washington finished 6-of-12 shooting, hitting 3-pointers, for a team-high 15 points, while Hamlet was 5-of-11 shooting for 14 points and four rebounds. Washington also had eight boards, while Moore finished with nine points and three rebounds.
The Hornets (17-9) were led by junior guard Madisen Kimble's 19 points, and they'll now face the No. 2 Yellow Jackets on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.
The loss ends the season for the Royals, who finished just 9-17 but showed tremendous growth under Posey after winning just 10 games the three previous seasons combined.
With just one senior on the roster — point guard Lauren Clapp, a Clarke County alum — Eastern Mennonite will aim for more consistency when it next hits the court.
And according to their coach, they'll do it with one of the league's top talents.
"When we had key pieces go down this season, others were forced into different roles and many of them were even brighter through that adversity," Posey said. "Mya Hamlet is such an unselfish player and having to take more of a scoring role for us this season led her to being the highest scorer at the end of the regular season and, in my mind, she's one of the best players in the [ODAC]."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.