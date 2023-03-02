Eastern Mennonite fell into an early deficit and didn't have enough in the second half to make a comeback, falling to Randolph in a lopsided 18-4 women's lacrosse midweek matchup in Lynchburg on Wednesday and remaining winless.
Senior midfielder Grace Hughes led the Royals (0-2) with a pair of goals, while Courtney Crawford, a sophomore from D.C., finished with a goal, three ground balls, four draw control, and one caused turnover in a solid all-around effort in the setback.
Crystal Narciso, a sophomore goalkeeper, had 10 saves and four ground balls for EMU.
The Royals return to action Monday when they travel to Methodist for a 4 p.m. battle.
