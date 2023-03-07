Eastern Mennonite pounded out 13 hits but left 10 runners on base in an 11-4 non-conference baseball setback at the hands of Waynesburg in its first game at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational in Auburndale, Fla., on Monday.
The Royals used four different pitchers in the contest, with sophomore right-hander Alec Riles losing after giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks in the start.
There were some effective innings on the mound late for EMU, with sophomore Hunter Sturgeon tossing 1.2 scoreless frames, giving up three hits and a walk, while sophomore right-hander Marcus Smith, a Glen Allen native, threw the final two innings, giving up one earned run on no hits and a walk while also earning a strikeout.
At the plate for the Royals, who plated three of their four runs in the seventh inning, senior designated hitter Natty Solomon did what he does best, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, while junior Logan Mason also had three hits and a run scored.
Nick Arnold, another junior infielder, finished with two hits, a run scored, and an RBI for EMU, while junior shortstop Ethan Spraker also had two hits and a run scored.
Michael Muller, a freshman, earned a double late in the game for the Royals (3-9).
EMU will be in action all week at the RussMatt Invitational as part of its annual spring trip, facing various non-conference opponents from around the country.
