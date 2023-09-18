Wilson College scored twice in the second half to earn a hard-fought 3-1 non-conference field hockey victory over Eastern Mennonite in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
Senior attacker Kate Landis had the lone goal in the setback for the Royals (2-5).
In goal, first-year keeper Gracyn Arruda stayed busy with 13 saves throughout the match.
EMU wraps up a five-game home stand against Southern Virginia on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
