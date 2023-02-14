It’s no secret how talented the Old Dominion Athletic Conference is from top to bottom.
From defending NCAA Division III national champion Randolph-Macon to the nightly grind the league schedule presents each year, it’s one of the more formidable conferences in the country.
But when the conference tournament rolls around, it’s, in a sense, a brand new season for each team.
That’s why despite a lackluster overall mark and a struggle with consistency throughout the season, hope remains for Eastern Mennonite this week.
“It’s definitely not the start we wanted,” Royals point guard DaiJordan Brown told the Daily News-Record earlier this year. “To turn things around, we have to improve our rebounding and eliminate silly turnovers. We have had a legitimate chance in every game besides Hampden Sydney, but we keep letting the games slip away by shooting ourselves in the foot with turnovers.”
The Royals have struggled mightily this season, recently going on an eight-game losing streak that lasted nearly a month, and have totaled six wins.
But with just two games remaining in the regular-season slate, EMU finds itself one game back of Shenandoah for the No. 10 spot in the conference. The top 10 teams in the league qualify for the conference tournament each season.
“The biggest keys to getting things turned around this season will be finding some consistency with inside scoring and rebounding,” Royals head coach Melvin Felix admitted earlier this year.
On Saturday, Eastern Mennonite finally tasted victory again with a 54-51 win over Averett.
That triumph kept the Royals’ postseason hopes alive and could bring momentum into this week.
“The key is toughness,” EMS wing Aviwe Mahlong said. “Being mentally tough as a basketball player is extremely important in wanting to be a great team. There is a different kind of focus required to win college games. You have to stay locked in, or you could lose games on a few mental errors that are made. The key is also to stay positive. Now it’s about, do we have enough positivity to look forward and try to control what we can control?”
Getting into the ODAC tournament won’t be easy for the Royals, but they’re alive for a reason.
EMU has talent, despite dealing with injuries and illness at different points throughout the year and has flashed a high-scoring ability at various times.
“I believe we are so close to being a very good team once we stop beating ourselves,” Brown said.
The Royals are hopeful that the time will come this week.
The schedule is challenging, with games against Virginia Wesleyan and Lynchburg on the slate.
But two wins likely get EMU a postseason shot.
And if the Royals get that, anything can happen.
“Our team has played really well and showed what we can be at times,” Felix said. “We have to continue to keep our heads up, keep working and attack every day, and it will turn around for us.”
