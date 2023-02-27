In Harrisonburg on Sunday, Eastern Mennonite opened its softball season with a non-conference sweep of Pitt-Bradford.
The Royals actually fell down 5-0 in the opening game before they scored 12 runs across the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, fueled by East Rockingham alum Samantha Hensley’s five RBIs, en route to a 12-8 victory in a game that featured 19 total hits.
Hensley finished that contest 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and the team-high five RBIs, while Broadway product Grace Fravel was 2-for-4 with a solo homer and also struck out five in five innings of work in the circle, where she earned the victory.
Spotswood alum Kaitlyn Fletcher pitched two innings, giving up no runs on two hits and zero walks in relief of Fravel, while also totaling a pair of hits and an RBI in the win.
Madi Armentrout, a Stuarts Draft product, had two RBIs and two runs scord in the leadoff spot, while second baseman Carsen Brake had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Another former Trailblazers, sophomore Emerson Adkins, had a double and two runs.
In the second contest, EMU left no doubt as it jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead behind a big second inning and did enough late to hold on for the doubleheader sweep.
In that win, Page County alum Taylor Umberger and East Rockingham product Autumn Bailey each had two hits, while Bailey also finished with an RBI and a run scored.
Also coming up big for the Royals was Armentrout, Hensley, Adkins and Reese Rogers with one RBI apiece, while Fletcher got the complete-game win, striking out four.
EMU (2-0) returns to action Friday against Southern Virginia in a home doubleheader.
