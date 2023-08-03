When Eastern Mennonite launched its women’s lacrosse team in 2020, the timing couldn’t have been more unfortunate. The Royals played two games the second week of that March before all of college sports were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
That startup program is still trying to recover. EMU was suspended from Old Dominion Athletic Conference competition for the sport last season as it worked to restore its roster, but the Royals are excited to return to ODAC play next spring despite, even if it will present plenty of challenges.
“You look at the ODAC and it’s really stacked up with some talent,” EMU coach Mikaela Brooks said. “Having conversations with ODAC leaders and buying into the fact that this is a developing program, we’re excited to get back into it and see where this is going to take us. Unfortunately, right after COVID a lot of schools were suffering, but smaller schools and programs like us that haven’t really been around for 50 or 60 years, it was really tough.”
Since 2021, the Royals have played multiple games shorthanded. During the 2022 season, Eastern Mennonite was forced by the ODAC to forfeit eight conference games during March and April, but played three non-league contests nine-on-12, even managing to defeat Hollins 16-5 that year despite being down three players the entire game.
Last spring, EMU was left off the ODAC schedule and played a 12-team non-conference slate, going 3-9 with a 14-woman roster. Among them were players who played for startup programs in high school, such as Fluvanna County, and some who went to local high schools without varsity lacrosse programs such as Spotswood’s Hannah Thomas and Wilson Memorial graduate Aaliyah Lawhorne.
“We got our butts kicked a lot actually,” midfielder Alex Palizzi, who scored 23 goals last season as a freshman, told a local youth lacrosse club last month. “But that’s OK because we learned a lot and embraced the challenges that came from playing more established teams without as many players and without as much experience.”
The Royals are expected to be back on ODAC schedules in the spring. Brooks, who will enter her first official season as head coach after recently having the interim tag taken off, continues to work to increase roster numbers.
That includes looking for players who didn’t take a traditional path to college lacrosse, whether that be playing for lower-level club teams or less-established high school programs.
But Brooks, who was an All-ODAC goalie at rival Bridgewater from 2018-21, also has an idea what it takes to succeed in the conference if the Royals can establish depth.
“Taking a step back was really what we needed,” Brooks said. “We were able to focus on some of the smaller things to build a foundation that is needed to build a strong program was important for us. Getting players that are bought into the foundation was really important to me. These kids really just roll with the punches.”
