Eastern Mennonite wrapped up an early-season road trip on Sunday but failed to bring home its first win of the season at Methodist.
The Royals suffered a 2-0 non-conference women's soccer loss to the Monarchs in Fayetteville, N.C.
Aja Laun, a junior keeper, finished with an impressive 13 saves in the loss for EMU.
The Royals (0-3-1) will host Wilson in a non-conference match on Friday at 7 p.m.
