In Sunday’s softball doubleheader in Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite’s effort was nothing short of relentless.
Yet, it wouldn’t be enough to come away with a win, as the Royals dropped Game 1 to Randolph 10-9 and Game 2 9-7 after 11 innings in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action at EMU.
EMU veteran head coach J.D. McCurdy said his girls were resilient and truly never gave up, especially in the second game.
“They battled until the end,” McCurdy said. “Hats off to [Randolph], because they made the plays and they got the hits when they needed it.”
The Royals led 8-4 at the end of five innings in the opener, but the Wildcats proceeded to put up six runs in the sixth and seventh to snag the win. McCurdy felt their defense let them down but applauded Randolph for making the big plays when needed.
“It was a close ballgame,” McCurdy said. “I just like the way our kids compete, and I think that’s really going to help them down the road.”
Shortstop Madi Armentrout, a Stuarts Draft alum, led EMU with two home runs and three RBIs in Game 1. Third baseman Grace Fravel, a former Broadway standout, notched two hits and two RBIs. Buffalo Gap grad Natalye Graham pitched a complete game for EMU, fanning nine strikeouts and allowing four walks.
Game 2 was a dogfight, as the Royals tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with two runs. Armentrout drove an RBI triple to left and later scored on a wild pitch — sending the game to extras.
Both teams traded a run each until the top of the 1th, when the WildCats got ahead by two.
A double play to start the bottom of the 11th ultimately sealed Eastern Mennonite’s fate, as it couldn’t stay alive and keep the game going.
McCurdy said that second loss would be a learning experience for his rather young team.
“These games are what will make a ball player out of all these kids,” McCurdy said. “It’ll only help us get stronger as we go along in this ODAC.”
Fravel led game two with three hits — two of them being doubles — and three RBIs. The sophomore was also the starting pitcher, throwing 4.2 innings with one strikeout.
“I thought that we showed a lot of fight,” Fravel said. “Yeah, we got down a few times, but we are a good hitting team and we tend to bounce back. I think that really gives us energy when we start hitting it, we just feed off each other.”
Graham entered the circle for Fravel midway through the game, throwing 5.2 innings for five strikeouts.
Armentrout contributed with two hits, including the RBI triple, while catcher Becca Boone laid down two hits.
Fravel said there aren't many teams out there that show the fight that they do and credited it to their close relationships with one another.
“I think that we give good effort,” Fravel said. “I feel like us battling and never giving up until the last out is going to be beneficial for us long-term.”
Fravel definitely thinks they could’ve won Game 2, and sees her team eventually being able to come out on top of tight games.
“I feel like we keep battling, so eventually it’s going to work out in our favor,” Fravel said. “We just have to give the effort, keep practicing and keep getting better every day.”
The Royals (6-7-1, 0-2 ODAC) travel to Mary Washington on Wednesday for non-conference play, then to Roanoke on Sunday for an ODAC clash — both doubleheader matchups.
“We need to go down to Mary Washington and get two wins,” McCurdy said. “They have a really, really good young lady down there throwing the ball, and she’s going to be tough. It’s just going to make our kids better.”
